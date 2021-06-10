‘Never Have I Ever’ Sets Season 2 Premiere Date at Netflix (VIDEO)

Never Have I Ever has officially set its Season 2 premiere date at Netflix as the streamer teases the official trailer’s arrival.

Season 2 will debut on Thursday, July 15 and fans are being invited to join co-creators Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher along with the cast for a virtual trailer premiere event on Thursday, June 17 at 8/7c. The first trailer will arrive on the Netflix YouTube page as teased in the photo invite, below.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Darren Barnet, Jaren Lewison, Lee Rodriguez, Ramona Young, Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, and Megan Suri will come together with Kaling and Fisher to host the fan-focused event. The evening will involve games, a fan Q&A, and teaser clips that will lead up to the live debut of the Season 2 trailer.

Along with the trailer reveal, Netflix teased the event with an Instagram video featuring the cast and hinting at a little love triangle between Devi (Ramakrishnan), Paxton (Barnet), and Ben (Lewison). Season 2 of the coming-of-age comedy will continue to follow Indian-American teen Devi as she deals with the everyday pressures of high school.

Drama at home and the challenges of navigating new relationships will take a focus in the upcoming episodes. The series is executive produced by co-creators Kaling and Fisher, the latter of which serves as showrunner and writer. Stay tuned for what’s to come in the weeks ahead and don’t miss the trailer and premiere of Netflix’s Never Have I Ever.

Never Have I Ever, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, July 15, Netflix