‘Never Have I Ever’ Renewed: 7 Questions We Need Answered in Season 2

[Warning: This post contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 1 of Never Have I Ever.]

Netflix’s comedy Never Have I Ever has officially been renewed for Season 2 following its successful debut earlier this spring. It was clear that the series hailing from Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher needed a second season to answer various unresolved issues.

The show, which follows the travails of high school sophomore Devi (newcomer Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), sees her deal with grief following tragedy as she battles her short fuse and the struggles that accompany everyday life as a teenager. Competitive in school and attempting to find her path, Devi tries her best. Her story is narrated by John McEnroe — her father Mohan’s (Sendhil Ramamurthy) favorite tennis player.

The series opens with the knowledge that Devi’s father Mohan had died suddenly and unexpectedly. This trauma causes friction between Devi and her mother Nalini (Poorna Jagannathan) as well as sparks a brief temporary paralysis in her legs. Throughout the series, her repressing of the pain she feels due to her dad’s passing is explored, along with her desire to reinvent herself. One key to that reinvention? Find a boyfriend, namely Paxton (Darren Barnet) — the school hunk and Devi’s dream boy — who she hopes to go all the way with.

Throw in some other unique characters and subplots, and Never Have I Ever is an engaging, diverse and hilarious comedy. Below, we’re taking a look at all of the plot points we’d like to see resolved when the series returns for Season 2, beware of major spoilers.

Never Have I Ever, Season 1, Streaming Now, Netflix