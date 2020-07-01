‘Never Have I Ever’ Renewed: 7 Questions We Need Answered in Season 2

[Warning: This post contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 1 of Never Have I Ever.]

Netflix’s comedy Never Have I Ever has officially been renewed for Season 2 following its successful debut earlier this spring. It was clear that the series hailing from Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher needed a second season to answer various unresolved issues.

The show, which follows the travails of high school sophomore Devi (newcomer Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), sees her deal with grief following tragedy as she battles her short fuse and the struggles that accompany everyday life as a teenager. Competitive in school and attempting to find her path, Devi tries her best. Her story is narrated by John McEnroe — her father Mohan’s (Sendhil Ramamurthy) favorite tennis player.

The series opens with the knowledge that Devi’s father Mohan had died suddenly and unexpectedly. This trauma causes friction between Devi and her mother Nalini (Poorna Jagannathan) as well as sparks a brief temporary paralysis in her legs. Throughout the series, her repressing of the pain she feels due to her dad’s passing is explored, along with her desire to reinvent herself. One key to that reinvention? Find a boyfriend, namely Paxton (Darren Barnet) — the school hunk and Devi’s dream boy — who she hopes to go all the way with.

Throw in some other unique characters and subplots, and Never Have I Ever is an engaging, diverse and hilarious comedy. Below, we’re taking a look at all of the plot points we’d like to see resolved when the series returns for Season 2, beware of major spoilers.

Who Will Devi Choose?

While it was clear from the show’s beginning that Devi was into Paxton, her longtime rivalry with fellow classmate Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison) turned into something much more by the end of the series. After Ben drove Devi to the beach where her mother was spreading Mohan’s ashes, he waited until she returned and the pair ended up kissing. Meanwhile, Paxton showed up at Devi’s front door after his sister Rebecca (Lily D. Moore) talked some sense into him after avoiding Devi after he was degraded by her mother. Caught between a rock and a hard place, Devi’s decision isn’t likely to be easy when Never Have I Ever returns.

Are Devi and Her Mother Still Moving to India?

The season concluded with Devi and her mother reconciling after a heated argument over their relationship as well as the news that they’d be moving to India. While things seemed pretty cordial, there was no confirmation about whether Devi’s still moving or whether her mother decided to opt out of the life-altering change.

Is Devi’s Grieving Over?

Sure, she spread her father’s ashes, which symbolizes a next step in the “moving on” process, but it’s obvious Devi’s dad had a major influence on her life. Did the ashes mean her grieving is over, or will Mohan’s ghost still linger for her?

Will Eleanor’s Mother Apologize?

Devi’s friend Eleanor (Ramona Young) had some family drama in the series when she discovers her mother’s (Jae Suh Park) working in a local Mexican restaurant, rather than performing on a cruise ship as she claimed in postcards sent over the years. After trying to prove herself a better mother, Mary attempts to support her daughter who wishes to follow in her acting footsteps. Eventually Mary leaves with no notice other than a postcard telling Eleanor she wanted to try and make it on Broadway. Before the season ends, we never see a resolution for this and poor Eleanor ditches her vibrant wardrobe and acting ambitions because of it. Although it seemed like her friends wouldn’t let that last, it’d be nice to see Mary apologize.

Will John McEnroe Return?

The famed tennis legend narrated the entire series, except for one Ben-centric episode which was narrated by Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Andy Samberg. Making a cameo in the final episode as Devi attempted to get her mother’s attention on the beach, McEnroe offered his talent for volume. Considering his narration’s connection to Mohan and reflection of Devi’s own short fuse, does that mean he’d continue to narrate or would someone else step in?

Is Kamala Going to Follow Tradition?

While Devi’s live-in cousin Kamala (Richa Moorjani) was wholly against arranged marriage due to her relationship with college classmate Steve (Eddie Liu), she seemed to reevaluate after meeting her match, Prashant (Rushi Kota). They admitted they liked one another and decided they’d try to see each other without the pretense of marriage, so does that mean they’ll eventually marry? Or will Kamala’s schooling and career be her priority?

Will Ben’s Parents Be More Supportive?

One thing that drew Ben to Devi was her sense of family even if they fight, as opposed to his parents (Angela Kinsey and Michael Badalucco) who don’t pay attention to him. Will they pick up on his loneliness or will the unobservant pair cause the overachieving boy to spiral?

