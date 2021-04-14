‘Never Have I Ever’: Common Joins the Cast of Season 2, Set to Premiere This Summer

Netflix’s coming-of-age comedyNever Have I Ever adds Common to the cast and announces a summer return for Season 2.

From creators Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, the story of Indian American teen Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) continues with Common playing Dr. Chris Jackson, a “suave and debonair” dermatologist who works in the same building as Devi’s doctor mom Nalini (Poorna Jagannathan).

Despite Dr. Jackson’s high-end medical practice and impressive celebrity clientele, Nalini remains unimpressed. But the first look photo released by Netflix of the duo does seem to indicate a budding relationship.

Never Have I Ever‘s summer premiere date has yet to be revealed, but star Ramakrishnan did tease in a chat with Lilly Singh for A Little Late Night with Lilly Singh — as seen in a clip shared by the actress — that July is the premiere month.

EVIDENCE THAT THIS ISNT A PRANK🥴😭 pic.twitter.com/gMKgNUavza — Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (@ramakrishnannn) April 14, 2021

Season 1 saw Devi attempting to navigate the pressures of high school following the sudden death of her father. She deals with complicated friendships and is torn between two young men, Paxton (Darren Barnet) and Ben (Jaren Lewison), which is sure to play out over Season 2.

Also back are series regulars Richa Moorjani, Ramona Young, and Lee Rodriguez.

Stay tuned for additional updates on Season 2 and be sure to catch Season 1 on Netflix.

