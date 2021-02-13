‘Bridgerton,’ ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ & More TV Shows to Stream This Galentine’s Day

Bridgerton Season 1


Spread the word, Cupid got COVID and Valentine’s Day is canceled. Don’t worry love birds, we’re just kidding. (Or are we?) Skip the roses this year and grab the rosé because we have the perfect Galentine’s Day TV lineup, just for you.

Whether you want to laugh until you cry, or cry until you laugh, there is something for everyone. Because is there anything better than watching Regency era English love scenes with your closest friends? No, no there isn’t. So grab the discounted Valentine’s Day chocolates, the face masks, and the wine, and in the words of Shania Twain, “Let’s go, girls.”

Below are some of the best shows to stream with your gal pals on February 13, from Bridgerton to Never Have I Ever to Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Never Have I Ever
Lara Solanki/Netflix

Never Have I Ever

Netflix Original, Never Have I Ever, created by Mindy Kaling and inspired by her own childhood, follows first generation Indian-American Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) on her journey to find normalcy. After the death of her father, she inexplicably loses the use of her legs. Miraculously, she regains her mobility, and the first thing she wants to do? Lose her virginity to the hottest and most popular guy in school, Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet).

Available to stream on Netflix

The Baby-Sitters Club Stacey Claudia Mary Anne Dawn Kristy
Liane Hentscher/Netflix

The Baby-Sitters Club

Based on the children’s novels by Ann M. Martin, The Baby-Sitters Club follows a group of young girls as they start their own babysitting business in Stoneybrook, Connecticut. Watch this to take a trip down memory lane and reminisce on your elementary school days: the simpler times, when all you wanted was for Billy in your History class to notice you and enough money to buy the next Baby-Sitters Club novel at the Scholastic Book Fair.

Available to stream on Netflix

Duke Daphne Bridgerton Season 1 Episode 8
Liam Daniel/Netflix

Bridgerton

Bridgerton is the most-watched series on Netflix for a reason. The romance, the outfits, Simon Basset played by Regé-Jean Page — need we say more? The show features eight siblings of the Bridgerton family, a powerful upper-class family in Regency era London, on their quest to find love.

Available to stream on Netflix

Ghosted Love Gone Missing Rachel Lindsay Travis Mills
MTV

Ghosted: Love Gone Missing

If you’re on any dating apps — wait, who are we kidding? It’s 2021 in a pandemic, of course you are, this may hit too close to home. Ghosted: Love Gone Missing, hosted by Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay and recording artist Travis Mills, helps people track down former partners or friends that have unexpectedly cut off all contact with them. Just think of it as the 2021 edition of MTV’s Catfish.

ABC

The Bachelor

There is sure to be nothing that will make you feel better about your own love life than watching 25 women pining over the same man. Whether you love to hate it or hate to love it, The Bachelor is the perfect Galentine’s Day show. This season, Bachelor Matt James is on his journey to find love. Are the girls there for “the right reasons”? Probably not. Is this “the most dramatic season of The Bachelor” to date? According to host Chris Harrison, probably yes.

Available to stream on Hulu

Apple TV+

Dickinson

Dickinson, starring Hailee Steinfeld, is based off of the life of writer Emily Dickinson at the beginning of her career. Dickinson depicts the hardships and constraints of society, family, and gender in the 19th century. Emily, a young imaginative woman before her time, is sick of her family trying to find her a suitor. She struggles with the gender dynamic, as her father believes that higher education is not suitable for women and that her poems are ruining the family name.

Available to stream on Apple TV+

The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears
FX on Hulu

The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears

Don’t feel like thinking about your Toxic ex this Galentine’s Day? Watch The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears. Since its release, this episode has been the talk of the town, or well, the social media sphere. The New York Times dives into the conservatorship of her career and her battle with her father to control her own life.

Available to stream on Hulu

NBC

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist features Zoey Clarke (Jane Levy), a young computer coder living in San Francisco, whose life is turned upside down when she suddenly is able to hear people’s thoughts through music. Zoey deals with the realities of managing her career, her love life, and helping to care for her sick father. This show is the perfect mix of love ballads, amazing choreography, and swoon-worthy moments. The question isn’t whether or not you should watch the show, but rather, will you be Team Simon or Team Max?

Available to stream on Peacock and Hulu

Katherine Heigl Tully Firefly Lane Sarah Chalke Kate
Courtesy of Netflix

Firefly Lane

Nothing says Galentine’s Day like watching a show about lifelong friendship. Tully Hart (Katherine Heigl) and Kate Mularkey (Sarah Chalke) have been best friends since they met thirty years ago on Firefly Lane. Through ups and downs, they have stuck by each other’s side since they were children, but their friendship is tested when tragedy strikes.

Available to stream on Netflix

