‘Bridgerton,’ ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ & More TV Shows to Stream This Galentine’s Day

Spread the word, Cupid got COVID and Valentine’s Day is canceled. Don’t worry love birds, we’re just kidding. (Or are we?) Skip the roses this year and grab the rosé because we have the perfect Galentine’s Day TV lineup, just for you.

Whether you want to laugh until you cry, or cry until you laugh, there is something for everyone. Because is there anything better than watching Regency era English love scenes with your closest friends? No, no there isn’t. So grab the discounted Valentine’s Day chocolates, the face masks, and the wine, and in the words of Shania Twain, “Let’s go, girls.”

Below are some of the best shows to stream with your gal pals on February 13, from Bridgerton to Never Have I Ever to Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.