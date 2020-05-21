Sendhil Ramamurthy on Going From 'Flash' Baddie to Lovable Dad on 'Never Have I Ever' (VIDEO)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Nobody's as surprised as actor Sendhil Ramamurthy that Netflix comedy Never Have I Ever has connected with audiences of all ages. Granted, the actor, best remembered for roles on Heroes and Covert Affairs, admits he did expect the Gen Zers to spark to the addictive teen series.

Never Have I Ever follows 15-year-old Devi Viswakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) dealing with her first love and family drama in the wake of her father Mohan's (Ramamurthy) sudden passing. And while the comedy with heart may have seemed targeted at a specific demo, the Mindy Kaling production had the kind of word-of-mouth that made it into a big hit with viewers across the spectrum.

TV Insider recently caught up with Ramamurthy, who opened up about finding out his character would not be amongst the living. He also shared how he juggled filming the first season in Los Angeles while also guest-starring on the CW's The Flash as villainous Dr. Ramsey Rosso (aka Bloodwork).

Watch the video above for more from our chat, including what the actor would like to see in a possible Season 2 of the show. (Netflix has not officially picked up the show for a second season yet). And if they do a Mohan-centric episode, who would he want to narrate it?

