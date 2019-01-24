The Umbrella Academy
TV-14
Action
Adventure
Mystery
Fantasy

A dysfunctional family of superheroes comes together to solve the mystery of their father's death.

12
Ellen Page
Vanya
Tom Hopper
Luther
David Castañeda
Diego
Emmy Raver-Lampman
Allison
Robert Sheehan
Klaus
Aidan Gallagher
Number Five
Justin H. Min
Ben Hargreeves
Colm Feore
Sir Reginald Hargreeves
Kate Walsh
The Handler
Cameron Britton
Hazel
Adam Godley
Pogo
Ritu Arya
Lila Pitts
Yusuf Gatewood
Raymond Chestnut
Marin Ireland
Sissy

Recaps

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Team The End of Something
Season 2 • Episode: 10
 The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Hargreeves Family Reunited Jello-Time
Season 2 • Episode: 9
4.5 rating
 TUA-Season-2-Trailer-6 The Seven Stages
Season 2 • Episode: 8
4.5 rating
 The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Swedish Assassins Oga for an Oga
Season 2 • Episode: 7
4.0 rating
 The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Hargreeves Siblings Time Jump Details A Light Supper
Season 2 • Episode: 4
4.5 rating
 Robert Sheehan Emmy Raver Lampman Ellen Page The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Klaus Allison Vanya Valhalla
Season 2 • Episode: 5
4.0 rating

