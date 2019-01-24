Shows
90 Day Fiance
The Bachelorette
Dancing With the Stars
Fear the Walking Dead
Grey's Anatomy
The Mandalorian
Married at First Sight
The Masked Singer
NCIS
The Queen's Gambit
Supernatural
This Is Us
The Undoing
The Voice
More Shows
Recaps
Reviews
What to Watch
Find & Remind
Holidays
The Umbrella Academy
TV-14
8.0
Action
Adventure
Mystery
Fantasy
A dysfunctional family of superheroes comes together to solve the mystery of their father's death.
Airs
on
Netflix
Season premiere:
July 31, 2020
Where to stream by season:
1
2
Cast
Crew
Ellen Page
Vanya
Tom Hopper
Luther
David Castañeda
Diego
Emmy Raver-Lampman
Allison
Robert Sheehan
Klaus
Aidan Gallagher
Number Five
Justin H. Min
Ben Hargreeves
Colm Feore
Sir Reginald Hargreeves
Kate Walsh
The Handler
Cameron Britton
Hazel
Adam Godley
Pogo
Ritu Arya
Lila Pitts
Yusuf Gatewood
Raymond Chestnut
Marin Ireland
Sissy
Steve Blackman
Executive Producer
Jeff King
Executive Producer
Keith Goldberg
Executive Producer
Mike Richardson
Executive Producer
Gerard Way
Writer (Characters)
Gerard Way
Executive Producer
Recaps
The End of Something
Season 2 • Episode: 10
Jello-Time
Season 2 • Episode: 9
The Seven Stages
Season 2 • Episode: 8
Oga for an Oga
Season 2 • Episode: 7
A Light Supper
Season 2 • Episode: 4
Valhalla
Season 2 • Episode: 5
More Recaps ⇩
News
August 11, 3:00 pm
'Umbrella Academy': 7 Burning Questions for a Potential Season 3
August 3, 5:00 pm
Spoiler Alert
'The Umbrella Academy' Boss Breaks Down Season 2 & That Jaw-Dropping Ending
August 1, 5:00 pm
'Mrs. America,' 'The Crown' & 6 More Shows That Will Take You to the Past
July 31, 7:00 am
Worth Watching: 'Muppets Now' and Forever, Beyoncé's 'Black Is King,' 'The Go-Go's' Got the Beat, 'Umbrella Academy' Returns
July 29, 9:00 am
'The Umbrella Academy' Faces Another Doomsday in Season 2's Opening Scene (VIDEO)
July 28, 9:00 am
Q&A
'The Umbrella Academy' Boss Previews Life in the '60s for the Hargreeves Siblings
More News ⇩
Video
February 14, 2019, 1:00 pm
Preview
Netflix's 'The Umbrella Academy' Is a 'Dark Comedy' About a 'Dysfunctional Family' (VIDEO)
January 24, 2019, 2:01 pm
Meet 'The Umbrella Academy' in Netflix's New Trailer & Images (PHOTOS)
Similar Shows
Marvel's Runaways
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Supernatural