‘The Umbrella Academy’: Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally, and David Cross Cast in Final Season

Three comedic MVPs are joining The Umbrella Academy. Netflix announced on Friday, February 24, that Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally, and David Cross will appear in the superhero saga’s fourth and final season.

Offerman (Parks and Recreation) and Mullally (Will & Grace) will play Drs. Gene and Jean Thibideau, whom Netflix describes as “a married pair of community college professors from New Mexico who wear sensible footwear and suffer from the most extreme case of déjà vu this timeline has ever seen.”

Cross (Arrested Development), meanwhile, will play Sy Grossman, “an upstanding, shy business owner and family man desperate to reconnect with his estranged daughter, who will stop at nothing to get her back.”

Netflix also notes that production on The Umbrella Academy’s final season is underway in Toronto, with Elliot Page (Viktor Hargreeves), Tom Hopper (Luther Hargreeves), David Castañeda (Diego Hargreeves), Emmy Raver-Lampman (Allison Hargreeves), Robert Sheehan (Klaus Hargreeves), Justin H. Min (Ben Hargreeves), Aidan Gallagher (Number Five), Ritu Arya (Lila Pitts), and Colm Feore (Reginald Hargreeves) back to reprise their roles.

The Umbrella Academy marks the latest collaboration between Offerman and Mullally, who have been married since 2003. Among other shared credits, he guest-starred in Will & Grace, she guest-starred in Parks and Recreation, they shared the screen in the movies The Kings of Summer and Infinity Baby, and they both voiced characters in the Fox animated sitcom The Great North.

Plus, it was Mullally who persuaded Offerman to take what would become a critically-acclaimed guest turn on the HBO drama The Last of Us. “His schedule was really packed, and he loved the script, but he was just so busy,” Mullally told The Hollywood Reporter this month. “And I was like, ‘Well, let me read it,’ and I was like, ‘You’re doing it.’ So then he did.”

Cross, meanwhile, guest-starred in a post-apocalyptic series of his own: He appeared in two episodes of the HBO Max miniseries Station Eleven in 2021. The actor’s other recent TV credits include parts in Big Mouth and What We Do in the Shadows and his role as music producer Jerry Wexler in the Nat Geo series Genius: Aretha.