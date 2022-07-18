11 Shows Maybe Going Into Their Final Seasons

All TV shows must come to an end eventually, and it’s rare for them to reach double digits (or 24 seasons for Law & Order: SVU and 20 for NCIS). And while we already know of some that are entering their final seasons (Riverdale, New Amsterdam, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Stranger Things, to name a few), chances are a few more will be added to that list in the next year.

But no need to worry that everything you love on television is going away — we do know of quite a few shows that will be on for years to come, thanks to multi-season renewals, including: American Horror Story, The Crown, Emily in Paris, The Equalizer, the FBIs, Heartstopper, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Magnum P.I., Slow Horses, South Park, and Young Sheldon.

And in the meantime, scroll down as we look at the shows that could be entering their final seasons, from NCIS to The Handmaid’s Tale, from Grey’s Anatomy to The Flash and more. Nothing is for sure, but good to steel ourselves for the worst just in case!