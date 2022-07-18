11 Shows Maybe Going Into Their Final Seasons

The Flash, NCIS, Grey's Anatomy
All TV shows must come to an end eventually, and it’s rare for them to reach double digits (or 24 seasons for Law & Order: SVU and 20 for NCIS). And while we already know of some that are entering their final seasons (Riverdale, New Amsterdam, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Stranger Things, to name a few), chances are a few more will be added to that list in the next year.

But no need to worry that everything you love on television is going away — we do know of quite a few shows that will be on for years to come, thanks to multi-season renewals, including: American Horror Story, The Crown, Emily in Paris, The Equalizer, the FBIs, Heartstopper, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Magnum P.I., Slow Horses, South Park, and Young Sheldon.

And in the meantime, scroll down as we look at the shows that could be entering their final seasons, from NCIS to The Handmaid’s Tale, from Grey’s Anatomy to The Flash and more. Nothing is for sure, but good to steel ourselves for the worst just in case!

Taye Diggs as Billy Baker, Karimah Westbrook as Grace James and Kareem Grimes as Preach in All American
Kevin Estrada/The CW

All American or All American: Homecoming

Considering The CW axed nine of its shows at the end of the 2021-2022 season, it seems like any of the rest of its lineup (except for, probably, Walker) could be next. With All American entering its fifth season and the Homecoming spinoff entering its second (and with fewer viewers than some of the network’s canceled shows last season), we can’t help but wonder if either will be airing come the 2023-2024 season.

James Spader as Raymond
Zach Dilgard/NBC

The Blacklist

We’ll be honest: We’re a bit surprised that the NBC drama is going into its second season without Megan Boone. It seems likely the series will last as long as James Spader wants to do it — we can’t see it going on past his exit — but with the Season 9 finale bidding two more series regulars (Amir Arison and Laura Sohn) farewell, it’s possible Season 10 could be the last.

Grant Gustin as The Flash in The Flash
Colin Bentley/The CW

The Flash

Showrunner Eric Wallace has already told TV Insider that they weren’t sure if they were going to get a ninth season when they were writing the end of the eighth. The Flash is now the longest-running Arrowverse series with the upcoming ninth season (Arrow ended with its eighth), and lead Grant Gustin reportedly signed a one-year deal, suggesting the DC superhero series could be entering its final run. It’s easier to imagine them creating a new Arrowverse show with differcharacters than trying to continue The Flash without Gustin.

The Cast of The Goldbergs
ABC/Art Streiber

The Goldbergs

While procedurals can easily last into the double digits (like the aforementioned SVU and NCIS), it’s not as common for comedies, and The Goldbergs is entering its 10th season. And following a controversial exit from series star Jeff Garlin in Season 9, we could see the sitco wrapping up in the spring of 2023.

Ellen Pompeo as Meredith in Grey's Anatomy
ABC/Liliane Lathan

Grey's Anatomy

We know that Grey’s Anatomy will continue as long as Ellen Pompeo wants to do the show, so it’s entirely likely that Season 19 could be its swan song after she signed a one-year deal. Pompeo also previously admitted, “I’ve been trying to focus on convincing everybody that it should end. I feel like I’m the super naive one who keeps saying, ‘But what’s the story going to be, what story are we going to tell?’”

Elisabeth Moss as June in The Handmaid's Tale
Sophie Giraud/Hulu

The Handmaid's Tale

Not long after The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 ended, Jordan Helman, head of scripted content for Hulu Originals, spoke out about the drama’s future, leaving it in the executive producers’ hands. Season 5 being its last hasn’t been ruled out — and the fact that Helman, at the time (in August 2021), thought they’d know “sooner rather than later” if that was the case — we can’t say for certain it won’t be.

The Cast of A Million Little Things
ABC/Sergei Bachlakov

A Million Little Things

A fall show for its first four seasons, ABC has moved the low-rated drama to the midseason for its fifth. That could be a sign that we’re heading for a final season (and there’s plenty of time to announce before it premieres). “Having done 38 episodes really back to back — we were still editing Season 3 when the Season 4 writers room started — were really looking forward to having a little bit of break, to catch our breath and perhaps doing a shorter episode count this season, it seems like that’s what the network plans are too,” executive producer DJ Nash told TV Insider after the Season 4 finale. Could this mean a shorter fifth and final season for the drama?

Katrina Law, Gary Cole, Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama in NCIS
Robert Voets/CBS

NCIS

Surprisingly, NCIS is lasting beyond Mark Harmon’s exit, something we would’ve thought impossible before his exit four episodes into Season 19. But now that we’re entering Season 20, it’s easy to consider that any season will be th last — even as it continues to do well in the ratings. “When it’s been 20 years, it’s hard to imagine that this year will be the year it ends,” executive producer Steven D. Binder admitted. “So, if people keep watching, we’re gonna keep making the show, and people keep watching.” Still, we can’t rule out the possibility.

Daniela Ruah, Eric Christian Olsen, Chris O'Donnell, LL Cool J in NCIS Los Angeles
Bill Inoshita/CBS

NCIS: Los Angeles

According to executive producer R. Scott Gemmill, the feel-good Season 13 finale was “partially because we didn’t know if we were going to be renewed.” On NCIS: LA, “we always keep it [in the back of our minds]” that a season could be the last, he said. “It’ll be sad, but everything has to come to an end at some point.” With that uncertainty at the end of Season 13, we can’t help but think this ye could be t farewell.

The Cast of The Umbrella Academy
Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix

The Umbrella Academy

It seems unlikely that Netflix wouldn’t give The Umbrella Academy the chance to wrap up its story, especially after that wild Season 3 finale cliffhanger. But we could see the streaming service renewing it for a fourth and final season, especially as Netflix originals don’t tend to go too many seasons.

