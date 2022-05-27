What’s Coming & Going From Netflix in June 2022
Netflix is gearing up for a solid summer lineup as the streamer unveils its title listings for June.
The streamer welcomes several comedy specials among which include sets from Amy Schumer and Pete Davidson. Meanwhile, don’t miss the return of The Umbrella Academy which arrives with its third season on the platform beginning June 22. And if you’re looking for scripted comedy, Part 1 of The Upshaws Season 2 is on the way as well.
Plus, Netflix’s wacky competition series Floor Is Lava comes back with new episodes, and don’t miss Rowan Atkinson in his latest comedic turn with the series Man Vs. Bee. And if you didn’t catch Season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy on ABC, the batch of episodes will be available on Netflix this June. All of these titles and many more are on the way. See the full list of what’s coming and going, below.
Available This Month on Netflix:
June TBA
Glamour Girls
Luana: A Yak in the Classroom
June 1
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Dear John
Dumb and Dumber
Edge of Seventeen
Eraser
His Dark Materials: The Golden Compass
Lean on Me
Léon: The Professional
Life as We Know It
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
Mission: Impossible II
Mr Bean’s Holiday
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
Soul Plane
Steel Magnolias
The Amazing Spider-Man
The Boy
The Departed
The Fighter
The Girl Next Door
The Hurt Locker
The Players Club
Titanic
Troy
Vegas Vacation
We Are Marshall
June 2
Borgen – Power & Glory — NETFLIX SERIES
The DUFF
Yuri Marcal: Honest Mistake — NETFLIX COMEDY
June 3
As the Crow Flies — NETFLIX SERIES
Floor Is Lava: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Interceptor — NETFLIX FILM
Mr. Good: Cop or Crook? — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Perfect Mother — NETFLIX SERIES
Surviving Summer — NETFLIX FAMILY
Two Summers — NETFLIX SERIES
June 5
Straight Up
June 6
Action Pack: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill — NETFLIX COMEDY
June 7
That’s My Time with David Letterman — NETFLIX COMEDY
June 8
Baby Fever — NETFLIX SERIES
Gladbeck: The Hostage Crisis — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Hustle — NETFLIX FILM
Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
June 9
Rhythm + Flow France — NETFLIX SERIES
Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration — NETFLIX COMEDY
June 10
Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness — NETFLIX FILM
Closet Monster
Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute — NETFLIX COMEDY
First Kill— NETFLIX SERIES
Intimacy — NETFLIX SERIES
Peaky Blinders: Season 6 — NETFLIX SERIES
Top Gear: Season 27
Top Gear: Season 28
Trees of Peace — NETFLIX FILM
V ice
June 11
Amy Schumer’s Parental Advisory — NETFLIX COMEDY
June 13
Charlie’s Colorforms City: Mighty Movie Adventures — NETFLIX FAMILY
Charlie’s Colorforms City: Miss Weather and Friends — NETFLIX FAMILY
Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends — NETFLIX COMEDY
Who We ARe: A Chronicle of Racism in America
June 14
Jane & Lily: Ladies Night Live — NETFLIX COMEDY
Halftime — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Mole: Seasons 3-4
June 15
Centauro — NETFLIX DILM
Front Cover
God’s Favorite Idiot — NETFLIX SERIES
Heart Parade — NETFLIX FILM
Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend — NETFLIX SERIES
Maldivas — NETFLIX SERIES
Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Wrath of God— NETFLIX FILm
June 16
Dead End: Paranormal Park — NETFLIX FAMILY
Karma’s World Music Videos: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Love & Anarchy: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Rhythm + Flow France — NETFLIX (new episodes)
Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki featuring Toma Ikuta — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Snoop Dogg’s F*cn Around Comedy Special — NETFLIX COMEDY
Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
June 17
The Martha Mitchell Effect — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Rainbow High: Season 2
She: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Spiderhead — NETFLIX FILM
The War Next-door: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
You Don’t Know Me — NETFLIX SERIES
June 18
Alchemy of Souls — NETFLIX SERIES
Charmed: Season 4
SPRIGGAN — NETFLIX ANIME
June 19
Civil — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
It (2017)
June 20
Doom of Love — NETFLIX FILM
Philomena
June 21
All That: Seasons 2-3
The Future Of — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual — NETFLIX COMEDY
Kenan and Kel: Seasons 1-2
Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide: Seasons 1-2
Zoey 101: Seasons 1-2
June 22
Bruna Louise: Demolition — NETFLIX COMEDY
The Hidden Lives of Pets — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Love & Gelato — NETFLIX FILM
The Mist (2007)
One Piece: New Episodes
Sing 2
Snowflake Mountain — NETFLIX SERIES
The Umbrella Academy: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
June 23
First Class — NETFLIX SERIES
Queen — NETFLIX SERIES
Rhythm + Flow France — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
June 24
Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Legacies: Season 4
The Man from Toronto — NETFLIX FILM
Man Vs. Bee — NETFLIX SERIES
Money Heist:Korea – Joint Economic Area — NETFLIX SERIES
June 25
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 18
June 26
Best of the Fest — NETFLIX COMEDY
June 27
Cafe Minamdang — NETFLIX SERIES
Chip and Potato: Chip’s Holiday — NETFLIX FAMILY
June 28
Blasted — NETFLIX FILM
Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy — NETFLIX COMEDY
June 29
BEAUTY — NETFLIX FILM
Extraordinary Attorney Woo — NETFLIX SERIES
Pirate Gold of Asak Island — NETFLIX SERIES
The Upshaws: Season 2, Part 1 — NETFLIX SERIES
June 30
BASTARD!! – Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy — NETFLIX ANIME
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
Sharkdog: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Leaving This Month:
Documentary Now!: Seasons 1-3
Lady Bird
The Night Shift: Seasons 1-4
Vampire Academy
Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce: Seasons 1-5
Silver Linings Playbook
Reign: Seasons 1-3
Criminal Minds: Seasons 1-12
Corpse Bride
Desperado
Eagle Eye
Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight to Save Her Daughter
The Exorcist
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Godzilla
Happy Gilmore
Her
How to Train Your Dragon
Into the Wild
Joan Rivers: Don’t Start with Me
Just Go With It
Looper
Memoirs of a Geisha
Midnight in Paris
My Fair Lady
The Originals: Seasons 1-4
Shrek Forever After
Stand by Me