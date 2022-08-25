‘The Umbrella Academy’ Returning for Fourth and Final Season at Netflix

Netflix has officially renewed The Umbrella Academy for a fourth season, but it will be the last for the comic-based drama.

Series creator Steve Blackman, who will return as executive producer and showrunner, said, “I’m so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of The Umbrella Academy will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings’ journey we began five years ago.”

He continued, “But before we get to that conclusion, we’ve got an amazing story ahead for season four, one that will have fans on the edge of their seats until the final minutes.”

Blackman has also extended his creative partnership with the streamer, which will see him develop new series, including the sci-fi adventure Horizon Zero Dawn and the thriller Orbital. The prolific television writer and producer has previously worked on the shows Private Practice, Fargo, Legion, and Altered Carbon.

“Horizon Zero Dawn and Orbital are elevated, event-level projects grounded in characters that fans will love and relate to, which are hallmarks of Irish Cowboy productions,” Blackman explained. “We’re thrilled to be working with Netflix and all of our partners on developing these ground-breaking stories.”

The fourth season of The Umbrella Academy will see Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore reprise their roles. Further casting news is expected to be announced at a later date.

Jesse McKeown will serve as co-showrunner and executive producer. Also on board as exec producers are Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, Scott Stuber, and Beau Bauman, in addition to Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá, the writer and illustrator of the original comic.

The Umbrella Academy debuted on February 15, 2019, and centers on a dysfunctional family of adopted sibling superheroes who reunite to solve the mystery of their father’s death and the threat of an imminent apocalypse.

The Umbrella Academy, Season 4, TBA, Netflix