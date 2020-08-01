'The Umbrella Academy': The Siblings Attend the Worst Family Reunion Ever (RECAP)

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Umbrella Academy, Season 2, Episode 6, "A Light Supper."]

This episode, we finally learn what happened to Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman) during her years alone in the ‘60s. When she first lands, she punches a white guy who harasses her; he and his friends then start following her, and she ducks into a hair salon to escape. That salon — packed with the civil rights leaders who’d become her friends — serves as her refuge and gives her a job, and slowly, she becomes involved with their cause … and Raymond (Yusuf Gatewood).

Allison and Raymond Talk Things Out

Raymond seems okay with the fact that his wife has powers, and that approval skyrockets when she rumors a white businessman into allowing her husband to try on his suits. But his endorsement of her abilities sours when she storms into the sit-in café and orders the manager to pour black coffee on himself until he’s burnt his hand.

Rightly, Raymond’s worried that Allison might’ve used her powers on him, and if she had, he wouldn’t know. Their fight is interrupted by an invite for Allison to a “light supper,” the very same Diego (David Castenada) and Luther (Tom Hopper) will be attending.

The Handler Offers a Deal

It would seem Five (Aidan Gallagher) and the Handler (Kate Walsh), despite their history, are no longer enemies. In fact, she makes him an offer that seems like his best (or maybe only) option: if he assassinates the Commission’s board of directors, she’ll be able to climb the leadership ladder and return him and his siblings to 2019. And the best part? No apocalypse! It’s easy to see why he needs some time to think about it.

Klaus Loses Dave (Again)

Breaking up with a cult is easier said than done, it seems. Even when Klaus (Robert Sheehan) — at Ben (Justin H. Min)’s urging — tells his followers he’s a fraud, they refuse to hear it, instead declaring themselves “frauds” to bring themselves closer to their divine leader. He then bickers with Ben, who he decides is acting just like their dad, which leads them to realize Ben can possess him.

Their moment of stunned realization is interrupted by Dave, who stopped by Klaus’ mansion to apologize for punching him. Klaus sees an opportunity and he takes it; he tells Dave about the moment and the mission where he dies, and he gives Dave his own military dog tags, which he’d been wearing around his neck. Visibly upset, Dave tells Klaus that even if he believed him, there’s nothing to be done. He already enlisted. “That’s not supposed to happen yet,” Klaus says, horrified. Then Dave walks away, and one of Klaus’ followers gives him an invitation to, you guessed it, a “light supper.”

A Light Supper

Eventually, everyone assembles at Hargreeves’ location; it’s a family reunion dinner, of sorts. But of course, it wouldn’t be a Hargreeves reunion without an explosion and someone being brought to tears, and both things happen: Hargreeves asks his “kids” to show him their powers, which eventually leads to Vanya blowing up the dinner; and he mercilessly insults Diego to the point where his lisp resurfaces. Oh, and Ben (Justin H. Min) makes things awkward by possessing Klaus just long enough to say, “I am Ben.” Just another family dinner!

After that, the gang disbands — well, except for Five, who keeps chatting with his future dad. Hargreeves, as it turns out, can’t help them stop the end of the world or get back to their present timeline, so Five’s left with no choice but to take the Handler’s offer, which he does.

Running Away Together

Vanya goes for a drive with Sissy (Marin Ireland), who picks her up from the restaurant. They have a talk and plan to run away together with Harlan, and share another passionate kiss. Except… Carl’s watching them from a distance, and he’s none too pleased to see Vanya puttin’ the moves on his wife. That’s not good!

