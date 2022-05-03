‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 3 First Look: Meet the Sparrows (PHOTOS)

Kelli Boyle
Genesis Rodriguez as Sloane, Cazzie David as Jayme, Justin H. Min as Ben Hargreeves, Christopher, Jake Epstein as Alphonso, Britne Oldford as Fei in The Umbrella Academy
Netflix

Ashtray, is that you?! Netflix debuted the first photos from The Umbrella Academy Season 3 on Tuesday, May 3. And they give the first look at the full Sparrow Academy and Javon “Wanna” Walton‘s new character. The Euphoria star was cast in the sci-fi series in March.

The Sparrows will be major players in Season 3. They’re led by returning cast member Justin H. Min as Ben/Sparrow No. 2. An unrecognizable Jake Epstein (Degrassi), Justin Cornwell (The InBetween, I Am the Night), Britne Oldford (Free Guy, Blindspot), Genesis Rodriguez (Time After Time), and Cazzie David (Eighty-Sixed) round out the Sparrow crew. Cornwell plays Marcus/Sparrow No. 1, Oldford plays Fei/Sparrow No. 3, Epstein plays Alphonso/Sparrow No. 4, Rodriguez plays Sloane/Sparrow No. 5, and David plays Jayme/Sparrow No. 6. As for Walton, he plays a character named Stan.

They join cast members Elliot Page (whose character is now named Viktor Hargreeves), Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Colm Feore, Ritu Arya, and Jordan Claire Robbins.

“After putting a stop to 1963’s doomsday, the Umbrella Academy return home to the present, convinced they prevented the initial apocalypse and fixed this godforsaken timeline once and for all,” Netflix teases of Season 3. “But after a brief moment of celebration, they realize things aren’t exactly (OK, not at all) how they left them. Enter the Sparrow Academy. Smart, stylish, and about as warm as a sea of icebergs, the Sparrows immediately clash with the Umbrellas in a violent face-off that turns out to be the least of everyone’s concerns.”

“Navigating challenges, losses, and surprises of their own — and dealing with an unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc in the Universe (something they may have caused) — now all they need to do is convince Dad’s new and possibly better family to help them put right what their arrival made wrong,” the description continues. “Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a hiccup in the timeline?”

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 premieres June 22 on Netflix. Here, take a deep dive into the photos from Season 3.

The Umbrella Academy, Season 3 Premiere, June 22, Netflix

Genesis Rodriguez as Sloane, Cazzie David as Jayme, Justin H. Min as Ben Hargreeves, Christopher, Jake Epstein as Alphonso, Britne Oldford as Fei in The Umbrella Academy
Netflix

Genesis Rodriguez, Cazzie David, Justin H. Min, Jake Epstein, & Britne Oldford

(L-R): Rodriguez as Sloane, David as Jayme, Min as Ben, Epstein as Alphonso, and Oldford as Fei.

Britne Oldford as Fei, Justin H. Min as Ben Hargreeves, Christopher, Genesis Rodriguez as Sloane in The Umbrella Academy
Netflix

Britne Oldford, Justin H. Min, & Genesis Rodriguez

Genesis Rodriguez as Sloane, Cazzie David as Jayme in The Umbrella Academy
Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix

Genesis Rodriguez & Cazzie David

Justin Cornwell as Marcus in The Umbrella Academy
Netflix

Justin Cornwell as Marcus

Javon 'Wanna' Walton as Stan in The Umbrella Academy
Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix

Javon 'Wanna' Walton as Stan

Elliot Page as Viktor Hargreeves, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison Hargreeves in The Umbrella Academy
Netflix

Elliot Page & Emmy Raver-Lampman

(L-R) Page as Viktor Hargreeves, and Raver-Lampman as Allison Hargreeves.

Aidan Gallagher as Number Five in The Umbrella Academy
Netflix

Aidan Gallagher as Number Five

Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison Hargreeves, David Castañeda as Diego Hargreeves, Robert Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves in The Umbrella Academy
Netflix

Emmy Raver-Lampman, David Castañeda, & Robert Sheehan

(L-R) Raver-Lampman as Allison Hargreeves, Castañeda as Diego Hargreeves, and Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves.

Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison Hargreeves, Elliot Page as Viktor Hargreeves, Tom Hopper as Luther Hargreeves, Colm Feore as Reginald Hargreeves, Justin H. Min as Ben Hargreeves, Aidan Gallagher as Number Five, David Castañeda as Diego Hargreeves, Robert Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves in The Umbrella Academy
Netflix

The Hargreeves

(L-R) Raver-Lampman as Allison, Page as Viktor, Tom Hopper as Luther Hargreeves, Colm Feore as Reginald Hargreeves, Min as Ben, Gallagher as Number Five, Castañeda as Diego, and Sheehan as Klaus.

Robert Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves, Aidan Gallagher as Number Five in The Umbrella Academy
Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix

Robert Sheehan & Aidan Gallagher

Ritu Arya as Lila Pitts in The Umbrella Academy
Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix

Ritu Arya as Lila Pitts

Tom Hopper as Luther Hargreeves, Elliot Page as Viktor Hargreeves in The Umbrella Academy
Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix

Tom Hopper & Elliot Page

Colm Feore as Reginald Hargreeves in The Umbrella Academy
Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix

Colm Feore as Reginald Hargreeves

