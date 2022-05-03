‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 3 First Look: Meet the Sparrows (PHOTOS)

Ashtray, is that you?! Netflix debuted the first photos from The Umbrella Academy Season 3 on Tuesday, May 3. And they give the first look at the full Sparrow Academy and Javon “Wanna” Walton‘s new character. The Euphoria star was cast in the sci-fi series in March.

The Sparrows will be major players in Season 3. They’re led by returning cast member Justin H. Min as Ben/Sparrow No. 2. An unrecognizable Jake Epstein (Degrassi), Justin Cornwell (The InBetween, I Am the Night), Britne Oldford (Free Guy, Blindspot), Genesis Rodriguez (Time After Time), and Cazzie David (Eighty-Sixed) round out the Sparrow crew. Cornwell plays Marcus/Sparrow No. 1, Oldford plays Fei/Sparrow No. 3, Epstein plays Alphonso/Sparrow No. 4, Rodriguez plays Sloane/Sparrow No. 5, and David plays Jayme/Sparrow No. 6. As for Walton, he plays a character named Stan.

They join cast members Elliot Page (whose character is now named Viktor Hargreeves), Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Colm Feore, Ritu Arya, and Jordan Claire Robbins.

“After putting a stop to 1963’s doomsday, the Umbrella Academy return home to the present, convinced they prevented the initial apocalypse and fixed this godforsaken timeline once and for all,” Netflix teases of Season 3. “But after a brief moment of celebration, they realize things aren’t exactly (OK, not at all) how they left them. Enter the Sparrow Academy. Smart, stylish, and about as warm as a sea of icebergs, the Sparrows immediately clash with the Umbrellas in a violent face-off that turns out to be the least of everyone’s concerns.”

“Navigating challenges, losses, and surprises of their own — and dealing with an unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc in the Universe (something they may have caused) — now all they need to do is convince Dad’s new and possibly better family to help them put right what their arrival made wrong,” the description continues. “Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a hiccup in the timeline?”

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 premieres June 22 on Netflix. Here, take a deep dive into the photos from Season 3.

The Umbrella Academy, Season 3 Premiere, June 22, Netflix