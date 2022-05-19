‘The Umbrella Academy’ vs. the Sparrows in Season 3 Trailer (VIDEO)

Too many siblings. Not enough timelines. So reads the tagline of The Umbrella Academy Season 3 (dropping on June 22 on Netflix), as seen in the new trailer and poster.

At the end of Season 2, the Umbrella Academy — Viktor (Elliot Page), Luther (Tom Hopper), Diego (David Castañeda), Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman), Klaus (Robert Sheehan), and Five (Aidan Gallagher) — returned to what they thought was the present after stopping the 1963 doomsday… only to be realize they really hadn’t fixed the timeline. That’s because what they found was Sir Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore) had a new Academy in a new timeline: the Sparrows. One of its members? Their dead sibling, Ben (Justin H. Min), very much alive.

“When we jumped here, we created a time paradox. Our little paradox bought forth the frickin’ Kugelblitz,” Five says, leading to Viktor to ask what everyone’s wondering: “What the hell is a Kugelblitz.” What we do know: The paradox is swallowing things. To put it simply, “We’re screwed,” Five explains. So, nothing new?

For the Umbrella Academy, it only takes one word to describe the Sparrows: “Dickheads.” But, as Luther points out, they can fight. Viktor’s not worried, though. As he tells one of the Sparrows, Marcus (Justin Cornwell), “your team is good, but I don’t think you’re better than me. I ended the world twice, and you, you’re just meat in spandex.”

In this new timeline, there should be versions of the Hargreeves siblings out there, even if their father didn’t adopt them as babies. So, if they see their other selves, “Avoid them,” Five insists. Diego and Klaus, of course, have different suggestions (killing and sleeping with them). Watch the trailer below to see the two Academies facing off, everyone’s powers, and more, including what Pogo is up to.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

In The Umbrella Academy Season 3, the Hargreeves immediately clash with the Sparrows, who are smart, stylish, and about as warm as a sea of icebergs, in a violent face-off that turns out to be the least of everyone’s concerns. Navigating challenges, losses, and surprises of their own — and dealing with an unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc in the Universe (something they may have caused) — now all they need to do is convince Dad’s new and possibly better family to help them put right what their arrival made wrong. Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a hiccup in the timeline?

The series also stars Ritu Arya, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez, Cazzie David, and Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton. Based on the hit comic by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá, who serve as co-executive producers, it was created for television by Steve Blackman, who serves as showrunner. Blackman also executive produces with director Jeff F. King, Keith Goldberg, and Mike Richardson. Jeremy Webb is an executive producer for the Season 3 premiere. Steve Wakefield is producer for Episodes 301-307. The series is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, for Netflix.

The Umbrella Academy, Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday, June 22, Netflix