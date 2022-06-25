From time travel to debutante balls, this week on television had it all. As summer officially got underway, the start of the season brought us exciting new episodes, premieres, and finales that, despite the sunshiny weather, kept us indoors and glued to our screens.

Prime Video released the first season of YA romance The Summer I Turned Pretty, an adaptation of Jenny Han‘s novel of the same name; keeping with the summery vibe, the streaming service also gave us Season 1 of Canadian comedy series The Lake. HBO Max dropped ’80s-set sitcom Gordita Chronicles, which follows a family who moves to Miami from the Dominican Republic.

Netflix‘s The Umbrella Academy came back swinging with its third season, somehow upping the ante on its super-powered, time-traveling chaos. A very different kind of time travel show, HBO‘s The Time Traveler’s Wife, featured an emotional wedding in its Season 1 finale, while Disney+ also provided an epic conclusion to the Star Wars limited series Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Meanwhile, Prime Video’s superhero satire The Boys showed no signs of slowing down in the fifth episode of Season 3. There were some memorable talk show moments during the week as well, with appearances from Tom Hanks on Late Night and Kim Kardashian on The Tonight Show.

Read on to find out our favorite lines from this week’s stellar lineup.