Best Lines of the Week (June 17-23): ‘I Will Do What I Must’

TV Insider Staff
Comments
Ewan McGregor as obi-Wan in Obi-Wan Kenobi
Disney+

From time travel to debutante balls, this week on television had it all. As summer officially got underway, the start of the season brought us exciting new episodes, premieres, and finales that, despite the sunshiny weather, kept us indoors and glued to our screens.

Prime Video released the first season of YA romance The Summer I Turned Pretty, an adaptation of Jenny Han‘s novel of the same name; keeping with the summery vibe, the streaming service also gave us Season 1 of Canadian comedy series The Lake. HBO Max dropped ’80s-set sitcom Gordita Chronicles, which follows a family who moves to Miami from the Dominican Republic.

Netflix‘s The Umbrella Academy came back swinging with its third season, somehow upping the ante on its super-powered, time-traveling chaos. A very different kind of time travel show, HBO‘s The Time Traveler’s Wife, featured an emotional wedding in its Season 1 finale, while Disney+ also provided an epic conclusion to the Star Wars limited series Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Meanwhile, Prime Video’s superhero satire The Boys showed no signs of slowing down in the fifth episode of Season 3. There were some memorable talk show moments during the week as well, with appearances from Tom Hanks on Late Night and Kim Kardashian on The Tonight Show.

Read on to find out our favorite lines from this week’s stellar lineup.

Aidan Gallagher as Five in The Umbrella Academy.
Netflix

The Umbrella Academy (Netflix)

“Sorry, Allison, but it might take me more than 20 minutes and a traumatic brain injury to figure this all out. Is that OK with you?”

—Five’s (Aidan Gallagher) sarcastic response after Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman) says that he should know what else is different now that they’re in an alternate timeline

Theo James and Rose Leslie as Henry and Clare in The Time Traveler's Wife.
HBO

The Time Traveler’s Wife (HBO)

Henry: “Love is what gives hope to mortals. It’s the cruelest thing I know.”

Clare: “OK, so what’s good about this is that we are not gonna be writing our own vows.”

—Henry (Theo James) and fiancée Clare (Rose Leslie) talk as they drive to go introduce her to his estranged father before their wedding.

Olivia Goncalves as Cucu, Juan Javier Cardenas as Victor, Diana-Maria Riva as Adela, and Savannah Nicole Ruiz as Emilia in Gordita Chronicles.
HBO

Gordita Chronicles (HBO)

“Are you sure this is it? The song said ‘America the beautiful.’ I think they oversold it.”

—Cucu (Olivia Goncalves) to her family while they look on at the Miami motel they’re staying at after immigrating from Santo Domingo

Jackie Chung as Laurel and Rachel Blanchard as Susannah in The Summer I Turned Pretty.
Prime Video

The Summer I Turned Pretty (Prime Video)

“For Belly, Conrad is the sun, and when the sun comes out, the stars disappear.”

—Laurel (Jackie Chung) muses to Susannah (Rachel Blanchard) while they watch their kids dance at the debutante ball.

Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi
Disney+

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)

Darth Vader: “Have you come to destroy me, Obi-Wan?”

Obi-Wan: “I will do what I must.”

—Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) and Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen) exchange words before they fight. Obi-Wan said the same line to Anakin before their battle on Mustafar in Episode III: Revenge of the Sith.

Jordan Gavaris as Justin and Madison Shamoun as Billie in The Lake
Prime Video

The Lake (Prime Video)

Justin: “Holy s**t, I think he just proposed to you in boy.”

Billie: “His family stole our cottage.”

Justin: “But maybe there’s regret and a sound environmental policy under those abs.”

Justin (Jordan Gavaris) to his daughter Billie (Madison Shamoun) after Killian (Jared Scott) flirts with her

Kim Kardashian and Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show
Todd Owyoung/NBC

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)

“I knew it was special when I fell asleep and I kept on talking about it all night, like, ‘Oh, my God. I have this pimple. I have this pimple. Don’t let me fall asleep, I have to put pimple medicine on it before I go to sleep.’ I fell asleep, forgot, woke up in the morning with dried pimple medicine on my face.”

Kim Kardashian tells Jimmy Fallon a cute story about how her boyfriend Pete Davidson cares for her, while promoting her skin care line SKKN.

Matt Lintz as Bruno in Ms. Marvel
Disney+

Ms. Marvel (Disney+)

Kamala: “I’m a djinn.”

Bruno: “And tonic?”

—Kamala (Iman Vellani) and Bruno (Matt Lintz) meet after a mysterious group called the Clandestines told Kamala about her family history.

Vincent Lacoste as Edmond in Irma Vep.
HBO

Irma Vep (HBO)

Mira: “Now the industry is too aware of what their audience wants.”

Edmond: “Exactly. That’s not what art should be about.”

Gottfried: “Who cares if cinema is art? I personally don’t give a flying f**k.”

—The cast of Les Vampires remake, including Mira (Alicia Vikander), Edmond (Vincent Lacoste), and Gottfried (Lars Eidinger), discusses the state of the film industry at a house party.

Karl Urban as Butcher and Dominique McElligott as Maeve in The Boys
Prime Video

The Boys (Prime Video)

“With great power comes absolute certainty that you’ll turn into a right c**t.”

—Butcher (Karl Urban) to Maeve (Dominique McElligott) as they discuss what it was like for him to take a drug that induced temporary superpowers

Tom Hanks on Late Night with Seth Meyers.
NBC

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

“It’s my ego unchecked. I just can’t help but think, ‘What would these people like more than anything else to remember this magic day of days? Oh, I know. Me.’”

Tom Hanks jokes to Seth Meyers about how he often frequents weddings that he is not invited to

