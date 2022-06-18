After almost two years, the most chaotic super-powered family on television is back in action soon. Netflix’s third season of The Umbrella Academy will arrive on Wednesday, June 22 with 10 new episodes, following an explosive Season 2 finale that left the Hargreeves siblings in yet another sticky situation.

The Umbrella Academy is nothing if not wonderfully messy, and season 2 was definitely plot-heavy, with Luther (Tom Hopper), Diego (David Castañeda), Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman), Klaus (Robert Sheehan), Five (Aidan Gallagher), and Viktor (Elliot Page) scattered across the 1960s after time-traveling from 2019. There’s a lot to refresh on ahead of the Season 3 drop, so we’re going to break down the key plot points to remember before binging the new episodes.

The Umbrella Academy, Season 2 Premiere, Wednesday, June 22, Netflix