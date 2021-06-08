Netflix Unveils First Looks at ‘The Sandman,’ ‘Locke & Key’ S2 & More on Geeked Week Day 2

Meaghan Darwish
Locke & Key Season 2 cast Netflix
Netflix’s Geeked Week continues as Day 2 includes plenty of thrilling announcements, first looks, teasers, and more for fan-favorite shows ranging from The Umbrella Academy and Locke & Key to highly-anticipated originals like Cowboy Bebop and The Sandman.

Below, we’re rounding up all of the news you need to know following the flurry of reveals:

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Episode Titles Revealed

While fans await Season 3 return of the beloved series The Umbrella Academy, the show’s creator and showrunner Steve Blackman gave them a peek at what’s to come by announcing the titles of all 10 new episode.

La Casa De Papel First Look Images

La Casa De Papel is sadly ending, but the excitement over its upcoming fifth and final season is heating up. Thankfully, Netflix offered viewers a peek into the last chapter with a few first-look photos.

Sweet Tooth Blooper Reel

If you’re one of the many subscribers who recently tuned into the fantasy series Sweet Tooth, a blooper reel is a perfect follow-up. Netflix shared the sweet laugh-out-loud video from behind the scenes of the comic book-inspired series.

Locke & Key Season 2 Premiere Date & First Look Photos

Locke & Key will officially return for Season 2 this October, just in time for Halloween. No exact date has been provided, but along with the month announcement, the cast unveiled several first look images. Check them out, below.

Another Life Season 2 Announcement

Sci-Fi queen Katee Sackhoff will return for Another Life Season 2 later this year. The actress offered an exclusive first look at what’s to come in the new episodes arriving this fall.

Cowboy Bebop Music

Apart from the fact that Netflix is bringing the beloved anime series to life in a live-action show, it was unveiled that iconic composer Yoko Kanno will create original music for the adaptation. Check out the exciting announcement video here.

The Sandman

Neil Gaiman helps share an early behind-the-scenes look at this forthcoming TV adaptation of The Sandman. The author is responsible for the DC comic book series upon which the show is based. This will be the first screen adaptation of Gaiman’s comic.

