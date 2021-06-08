Netflix Unveils First Looks at ‘The Sandman,’ ‘Locke & Key’ S2 & More on Geeked Week Day 2

Netflix’s Geeked Week continues as Day 2 includes plenty of thrilling announcements, first looks, teasers, and more for fan-favorite shows ranging from The Umbrella Academy and Locke & Key to highly-anticipated originals like Cowboy Bebop and The Sandman.

Below, we’re rounding up all of the news you need to know following the flurry of reveals:

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Episode Titles Revealed

While fans await Season 3 return of the beloved series The Umbrella Academy, the show’s creator and showrunner Steve Blackman gave them a peek at what’s to come by announcing the titles of all 10 new episode.

Brellies, get your briefcases, @SteveBlackmanTV just announced all the episode titles for Season 3 of @umbrellaacad. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/pjICLHAPjb — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 8, 2021

La Casa De Papel First Look Images

La Casa De Papel is sadly ending, but the excitement over its upcoming fifth and final season is heating up. Thankfully, Netflix offered viewers a peek into the last chapter with a few first-look photos.

Here are three brand new images from the final season of LA CASA DE PAPEL. Season 5 debuts in two volumes on September 3 and December 3. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/zv7JbCGJQ4 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 8, 2021

Sweet Tooth Blooper Reel

If you’re one of the many subscribers who recently tuned into the fantasy series Sweet Tooth, a blooper reel is a perfect follow-up. Netflix shared the sweet laugh-out-loud video from behind the scenes of the comic book-inspired series.

Just when you thought it couldn’t get any sweeter… the Sweet Tooth bloopers are here. Sweet Tooth is now streaming. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/sLwMyTiab4 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 8, 2021

Locke & Key Season 2 Premiere Date & First Look Photos

Locke & Key will officially return for Season 2 this October, just in time for Halloween. No exact date has been provided, but along with the month announcement, the cast unveiled several first look images. Check them out, below.

The latest door is unlocked. Locke & Key Season 2 is coming this October. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/fpmkpkAbK9 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 8, 2021

Another Life Season 2 Announcement

Sci-Fi queen Katee Sackhoff will return for Another Life Season 2 later this year. The actress offered an exclusive first look at what’s to come in the new episodes arriving this fall.

They can’t fight, and they sure as hell can’t run. ANOTHER LIFE Season 2 is coming this Fall. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/kBrDr2HNBe — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 8, 2021

Cowboy Bebop Music

Apart from the fact that Netflix is bringing the beloved anime series to life in a live-action show, it was unveiled that iconic composer Yoko Kanno will create original music for the adaptation. Check out the exciting announcement video here.

Yoko Kanno, the composer behind the iconic soundtrack of the original COWBOY BEBOP anime will be creating the soundtrack for the new Live Action Series. Also confirmed…Cowboy Bebop is coming this Fall. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/6lHZQcoFR6 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 8, 2021

The Sandman

Neil Gaiman helps share an early behind-the-scenes look at this forthcoming TV adaptation of The Sandman. The author is responsible for the DC comic book series upon which the show is based. This will be the first screen adaptation of Gaiman’s comic.