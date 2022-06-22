‘Wellington Paranormal,’ Chernobyl Tapes, ‘Planet California,’ ‘Umbrella Academy’ Returns, ‘Obi-Wan’ Signs Off

Fans of What We Do in the Shadows will want to check out a new season of the New Zealand horror-comedy mockumentary Wellington Paranormal. An HBO documentary features interviews with survivors and witnesses of the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear reactor disaster. A two-part nature series explores California’s biodiversity. Fantasy fans can welcome back Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy for a third season while saying goodbye to Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Wellington Paranormal

Season Premiere 9/8c

FX’s vampire comedy What We Do in the Shadows won’t return until next month, but this New Zealand spinoff of sorts delivers much the same brand of spooky-silly thrills. Clueless officers O’Leary and Minogue (Karen O’Leary and Mike Minogue) are back on the paranormal beat for a third season with back-to-back episodes. In the first, they encounter a very handsy invisible entity, and then it’s into the woods to track down a hairy beast that their boss (Maaka Pohatu) believes to be a Sasquatch-like creature from Maori mythology.

Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes

Documentary Premiere 9/8c

The network that won Emmys for its Chernobyl docudrama returns to the scene of the 1986 nuclear disaster for a revealing and chilling documentary from Emmy-winning director James Jones. Lost Tapes sifts through newly discovered footage and recorded interviews with survivors and witnesses to reveal the extent of the explosion’s damage and how far the Soviet government went to cover up and deny the human and environmental cost. Among those interviewed: a miner, a helicopter pilot, a 10-year-old schoolboy, the wife of a first responder and the Deputy Chief Engineer of the Chernobyl Power Plant.

Planet California

Special 10/9c

Over two Wednesdays (concluding June 29), this nature special roams from mountains to oceans, deserts and forests to capture the Golden State’s incredible biodiversity. The first hour, “Rivers of Gold,” focuses on the threats posed to California’s ecosystem by drought and fire.

The Umbrella Academy

Season Premiere

The third season of the fantasy-adventure series brings the time-tripping adopted sibling superheroes back to the present—where they learn that stopping the apocalypse might have created other side-effects. Adding to their woes: challenges and battles with the rival Sparrow Academy and the presence of a nasty new destructive entity which they may have caused.

