'The Umbrella Academy' Faces Another Doomsday in Season 2's Opening Scene (VIDEO)

They did it their way ... and that could be the problem?

When The Umbrella Academy returns for its second season, the Hargreeves siblings are scattered in the 1960s in Dallas, courtesy of time-traveling Number Five (Aidan Gallagher). And when he lands, he finds himself in the middle of a doomsday ... just after escaping one in 2019.

In a sneak peek of the opening scene, Five is confused when he sees Soviets attacking the US troops. "What the hell did we do now?" he wonders as he takes it all in, including his siblings right in the middle of the fight. Vanya (Ellen Page), who caused the 2019 apocalypse, now has control of her abilities and easily stops a missile from a tank. Klaus (Robert Sheehan) commands an army of the dead, and the super-strong Luther (Tom Hopper) protects him from enemy fire.

Ghost Ben (Justin H. Min), from a roof, uses his tentacles to toss aside some soldiers, while Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman) "rumors" others' heads to explode. And Diego (David Castañeda) dodges bullets like he's in The Matrix while throwing knives into the enemy.

But before Five can leap into action, he's stopped. Watch the clip—perfectly set to Frank Sinatra's "My Way"—below to see what happens next.

"[Five's] got this incredible pressure to save the world, this burden of responsibility that he just doesn't quite trust his family to do it right, so he feels he has to be there to help them get it done" in Season 2, showrunner Steve Blackman told TV Insider. "He's frustrated because he knows all these events that are happening are because his family is messing with time."

The Umbrella Academy, Season 2, Friday, July 31, Netflix