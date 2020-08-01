'The Umbrella Academy': The Gang Fights Against the Clock (RECAP)

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Episode 7, "Oga for an Oga."]

With Hargreeves (Colm Feore) unable to help the group get back to their regular time and/or stop the apocalypse, Five (Aidan Gallagher) takes The Handler (Kate Walsh)’s deal and executes the Commission’s entire board… with an ax, no less. When he returns to his time — well, the ‘60s — she holds to her word, kind of.

He has exactly 90 minutes to get his whole family together and through the briefcase portal if he wants to get back to 2019, or they’re stuck in the ‘60s with the apocalypse, for good. No pressure!

Time’s Running Out

Five makes it back to Luther (Tom Hopper) and Diego (David Castenada), who’ve found the dead Elliot and are in the process of threatening a poor woman named Olga — apparently, they don’t know “Oga for an oga” means an eye for an eye in Swedish. Figures.

But they’ve got bigger problems than Elliot’s death, as tragic as that is. They’ve got to get the rest of the group together and meet back in the alleyway, ASAP, or they’re not getting back to the future. Five volunteers to go after Vanya (Ellen Page), while Diego’s supposed to get Klaus (Robert Sheehan) and Luther’s supposed to get Allison (Emmy Raver).

Rising to Power

Meanwhile, The Handler’s taken over The Commission, but Lila (Ritu Arya)’s not overjoyed to see her mama’s goal realized. Her mood lightens, though, when The Handler appoints her as head of The Commission’s security team… probably because she can bring whomever she wants into the force. Diego, we assume?

A Bunch of Goodbyes

With so little time left, the gang, to varying degrees, says goodbye to the people they’ve known and loved in this timeline. Luther gives husband and wife some time alone and Allison tries to convince Raymond to come with her, but he’s determined to keep fighting for change in the ‘60s. In the most heartwarming moment of the episode, Diego goes to find Klaus only to realize he’s been possessed by Ben (Justin H. Min) — turns out, the long-dead Hargreeves sibling wanted to talk to one of “The Prophet” followers on whom he’d developed a serious crush. Surprisingly, they make it to the alley in time.

Five goes after Vanya, who won’t leave Sissy behind in a timeline where it’s not safe for her to be her most authentic self and Harlan in a timeline where his father would rather send him away than find him the help he needs. They threaten each other, Vanya uses her powers, and Five lets her walk away; she goes back to the farm, and she and Cissy drive off together. Diego, having accomplished the task of getting Klaus/Ben to the alley, goes to bury Elliot and meets Lila there. They share some terse words, but when she offers him a drink, he takes it. Unfortunately, the drink’s been drugged, and Diego passes out.

Needless to say, they don’t make the time limit, and the briefcase blinks into nothingness. They’re stuck in the ‘60s, with the end of the world.

A Battle and a Huge Setback

Allison and Raymond (Yusuf Gatewood)’s heartfelt moment is interrupted by The Swedes, and while they put up a good fight, it’s Allison’s rumoring powers that save the day: she rumors one Swede to kill the other, and the last Swede runs off. Across town, Vanya and Sissy run into trouble with the police, as it appears Carl read the note she wrote for him. Cornered, Vanya uses her powers to try and clear their path, but she’s knocked unconscious.

Finally, as the episode ends, Lila brings Diego to her mom and introduces him as her boyfriend. So, undoubtedly he’ll be part of the security team… whether he wants to or not.

The Umbrella Academy, Season 2, Streaming Now, Netflix