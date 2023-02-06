We’re getting closer to seeing more of that reset universe we glimpsed at the end of the Season 3 finale of the Netflix drama.

The streaming service has announced that production has started on The Umbrella Academy‘s fourth and final season. It also shared a behind-the-scenes photo of the cast — Elliot Page (Viktor), Aidan Gallagher (Five), Justin H. Min (Ben), David Castañeda (Diego), Tom Hopper (Luther), Robert Sheehan (Klaus), Emmy Raver-Lampman (Allison), and Ritu Arya (Lila) — and showrunner Steve Blackman from the Season 4 table read. Check it out above.

Also reprising his role in the final season is Colm Feore (Reginald). Additional casting news will be announced at a later date.

Season 3 ended with the Umbrellas in a reset universe, in which they don’t have their powers and part ways.

At the close of Season 3, the Umbrellas are once again in for a major shock — and they don’t even know all of it! “Where I want to leave the audience at the end of Season 3 is, is Hargreeves really the villain of the season? Did Hargreeves give them back what he thinks is what they always wanted when he mostly reset the universe — he clearly didn’t get to finish before Allison pressed the button. He gave them back what is normalcy,” Blackman told TV Insider after the season dropped. “Is that a curse or is that a beautiful thing he gave them? Is he in his mind, saying, ‘Look, you guys are finally free of the curse of the family, you are normal again’? But having something like fame and losing it is a very hard thing.”

He went on to tease, “some of the places I think we’re gonna go in Season 4 is, are they gonna be happy the way they are? I think we can be confident in saying they will get back their powers in a very interesting way, but what does it mean to be ‘normal’ and will that satisfy them in their lives?”

Blackman is returning to close out the series as executive producer, along with his team including executive producers Jesse McKeown, Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, Scott Stuber and Beau Bauman, and co-executive producers Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá, on whose comic books the series is based.

The Umbrella Academy, Fourth & Final Season, TBA, Netflix