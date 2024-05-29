‘Umbrella Academy’ Season 4: Trailer, Premiere Date, and More
It’s time for one more time-hopping adventure with the Hargreeves. Netflix has revealed some key details about the fourth and final season of The Umbrella Academy, including a critical first teaser look at the action ahead… Will our most burning questions be answered after all?
Where can I watch The Umbrella Academy Season 4 teaser?
Right here (embedded above)! In the teaser we see the Hargreeves siblings coming together again for a brand new rescue mission. Also, it looks like the final timeline will be revealed.
What is The Umbrella Academy Season 4 about?
The official description for the news season is: “The Hargreeves siblings have scattered after the climactic showdown at the Hotel Oblivion led to a complete reset of their timeline. Stripped of their powers, each is left to fend for themselves and find a new normal — with wildly varying degrees of success. Yet the trappings of their uncanny new world prove too hard to ignore for very long. Their father Reginald, alive and well, has stepped out of the shadows and into the public eye, overseeing a powerful and nefarious business empire. A mysterious association known as The Keepers holds clandestine meetings believing the reality they’re living in is a lie and a great reckoning is coming. As these strange new forces conspire around them, the Umbrella Academy must come together one last time — and risk upsetting the shaky peace they’ve all endured so much to secure — to finally set things right.”