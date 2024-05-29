‘Umbrella Academy’ Season 4: Trailer, Premiere Date, and More

It’s time for one more time-hopping adventure with the Hargreeves. Netflix has revealed some key details about the fourth and final season of The Umbrella Academy, including a critical first teaser look at the action ahead… Will our most burning questions be answered after all?

Where can I watch The Umbrella Academy Season 4 teaser?

Right here (embedded above)! In the teaser we see the Hargreeves siblings coming together again for a brand new rescue mission. Also, it looks like the final timeline will be revealed.

What is The Umbrella Academy Season 4 about?

When will The Umbrella Academy Season 4 premiere?

The final season will arrive on Netflix on Thursday, August 8.