Elliot Page Announces New ‘Umbrella Academy’ Name: ‘Meet Viktor Hargreeves’ (PHOTO)

Introducing Viktor Hargreeves! Elliot Page‘s The Umbrella Academy character has officially been renamed Viktor in the Netflix series. Page tweeted the announcement — along with the first peek at his character’s new look — on March 29.

The photo shows Viktor sitting at a counter in a diner, sporting a shorter haircut, a hoodie, and a black leather jacket. No other Umbrella Academy characters are seen in the photo, simply captioned “Meet Viktor Hargreeves,” complete with an umbrella emoji.

The announcement is also one of the first glimpses into The Umbrella Academy Season 3, debuting June 22 on Netflix. Details about what the name change means for Page’s character’s plot in the new episodes have not been shared.

In response to Page’s first-look tweet debuting Viktor, The Umbrella Academy‘s Twitter account replied, “WE LOVE YOU VIKTOR.” Netflix’s MOST Twitter account — dedicated to showcasing the streaming platforms LGBTQIA+ stories and characters — replied “VIKTOR” with a string of red heart emojis. Netflix’s main account tweeted, “Welcome to the family, Viktor — we’re so happy you’re here.”

Fans of The Umbrella Academy are also showing their excitement for the name change. And the support is truly flooding in.

“I was wondering how this was going to be addressed, and this is super neat,” one fan tweeted. “Nice to meet you Viktor, I cannot wait for the new season!”

“Aww, this is very cool,” tweeted another. “I can’t remember if they ever discussed if Elliot’s portrayal of the character was gonna change, but it’s really great to see this sorta rep in such a big show. Can’t wait.”

“Umbrella Academy is GOAT,” one user said. “Love that they let you be you as your character too. Very excited to watch the next season!”

“I can’t tell y’all how much I f***ing love this and I don’t even watch the damn show,” said another.

Page announced their transition in December 2020. Along with the announcement came confirmation that he would continue to play the character in the popular Netflix series.

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 finale found the super-powered Hargreeves siblings — played by Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampan, Robert Sheehan, and Aidan Gallagher — returning to the present after stopping the apocalypse in 1963, only to find they hadn’t fixed the timeline properly. In Season 3, the “smart, stylish, and about as warm as a sea of icebergs” Sparrows will “immediately clash with the Umbrellas in a violent face-off that turns out to be the least of everyone’s concerns.”

“Navigating challenges, losses, and surprises of their own — and dealing with an unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc in the Universe (something they may have caused) — now all they need to do is convince Dad’s new and possibly better family to help them put right what their arrival made wrong,” the series description says. “Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a hiccup in the timeline?”

We can’t wait to see what Viktor and the rest of the Hargreeves siblings get into.

The Umbrella Academy, Season 3, June 22, Netflix