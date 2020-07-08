'The Umbrella Academy' Season 2 Trailer: 'Here Comes the End' (VIDEO)

It's time for the Umbrella Academy to stop the apocalypse ... again.

The Netflix original series returns for its second season at the end of the month, and the streaming service has released the official trailer. Featured in it is an original song from its comic book creator and writer Gerard Way, also a musician best known for his band My Chemical Romance.

"I was originally inspired to write this track when series one of The Umbrella Academy was being shot; by the time I finished it 2020 was in full swing, the world had taken a profound turn and the song was finished in a surreal new reality," Way said of "Here Comes the End."

See where the Hargreeves each end up after that finale time jump—who has a cult?—as well as the new and returning characters in Season 2 in the trailer below. How long do they have to stop the end of the world in the past? Plus, which sibling uses his or her power on another? And can ghosts time travel? It depends who you ask...

The first season of The Umbrella Academy ended with the Hargreeves siblings going back in time to escape Vanya's (Ellen Page) 2019 apocalypse—and it turns out Five (Aidan Gallagher) was right that would be risky. The siblings are scattered in time in and around Dallas, Texas, over three years starting in 1960 in Season 2. "Some, having been stuck in the past for years, have built lives and moved on, certain they're the only ones who survived," the synopsis teases.

Meanwhile, Five ends up "smack dab in the middle of a nuclear doomsday, which — spoiler alert! — turns out is a result of the group's disruption of the timeline." Can they stop doomsday and find their way back to the present to stop that apocalypse ... and not get killed by the ruthless Swedish assassins hunting them?

Check out the Season 2 key art below and see if you can spot any clues:

The series also stars Tom Hopper (Luther), David Castañeda (Diego), Robert Sheehan (Klaus), Emmy Raver-Lampman (Allison), and Justin H. Min (Ben) as the rest of the Hargreeves siblings. Steve Blackman serves as showrunner and executive produces with Jeff F. King, Keith Goldberg, and Mike Richardson. Way and comic book illustrator Gabriel Bá serve as co-executive producers.

The Umbrella Academy, Season 2, Friday, July 31, Netflix