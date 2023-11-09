‘The Umbrella Academy’ Cast Teases Wacky, Twisty & Exciting Final Season (VIDEO)

If you’re looking for a cast good about talking around and making fans excited about what’s to come without revealing anything whatsoever, look no further than The Umbrella Academy.

As part of Netflix Geeked Week, the streaming service released a new featurette with the stars alongside glances at a table read, as well as a new poster (look at it closely below) ahead of the fourth and final season premiering in 2024.

The new season is filled with “excitement, surprises, [and] humor,” says Elliot Page (Viktor Hargreeves). “Twists, turns, action, of course.”

Aidan Gallagher (Number Five) has fun acknowledging the fact that they can’t say anything, while others do try to tease what’s to come a bit. It’s “still very, very wacky,” according to David Castañeda (Diego Hargreeves), as well as “bittersweet.”

Emmy Raver-Lampman (Allison Hargreeves) promises episodes “really, really packed with the classic Umbrella Academy family nonsense and shenanigans that you look forward to.” And Tom Hopper (Luther Hargreeves) previews, “We hit the ground running pretty quickly, put the siblings through the usual amount of mayhem.”

Justin H. Min (Ben Hargreeves) calls the season “sexy,” while Ritu Arya (Lila Pitts) says “it’s the best season yet” and Castañeda calls it his personal favorite.

Watch the video above for more from the cast, including Robert Sheehan‘s (Klaus Hargreeves) thoughts on having to tease like this.

Also returning for the final season is Colm Feore (Reginald Hargreeves). Joining the cast are Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally as Drs. Gene and Jean Thibedeau, a married pair of community college professors from New Mexico who wear sensible footwear and suffer from the most extreme case of deja vu this timeline has ever seen; and David Cross as Sy Grossman, an upstanding, shy business owner and family man desperate to reconnect with his estranged daughter, who will stop at nothing to get her back.

Steve Blackman will return as executive producer, along with his team including EPs Jesse McKeown, Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, Scott Stuber, and Beau Bauman, and co-executive producers Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá (on whose comics the series is based). The series is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, for Netflix.

“I’m so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of The Umbrella Academy will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings’ journey we began five years ago,” Blackman said when the series was renewed for a fourth and final season in August 2022. “But before we get to that conclusion, we’ve got an amazing story ahead for season four, one that will have fans on the edge of their seats until the final minutes.”

The Umbrella Academy, Fourth and Final Season, 2024, Netflix