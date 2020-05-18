'Umbrella Academy' Cast Recreates Dance Scene for Season 2 Announcement (VIDEO)

The Umbrella Academy cast may be "alone now" but they're having fun with the premiere date announcement for Season 2.

On Monday, Netflix revealed that the 10 episodes will drop on Friday, July 31, with a video from the cast, from their respective homes, recreating that memorable dance scene from the series premiere.

See Also 11 Questions We Need Answered in 'The Umbrella Academy' Season 2 (PHOTOS) The first season of this super-powered Netflix original left us with quite a few questions when the final credits rolled.

Watch below to see both dances.

The Netflix series focuses on seven extraordinary humans born on October 1, 1989. (There were 43 total infants born to random women with no connection between them and no signs of being pregnant before that day.) These seven were adopted by the creator of The Umbrella Academy, and he prepared them to save the world.

It was when they reunited after he died that they learned that the one of them they thought was ordinary was anything but. The rest of the Hargreeves stopped Vanya from ending the world ... or so they thought. Number Five transported them to another (presumably safer) time — and everyone turned into their younger selves.

The series stars Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, and Justin H. Min as the Hargreeves. It's based on Gerard Way's comic book series. He and illustrator Gabriel Bá join Steve Blackman, Jeff E. King, Mike Richardson, and Keith Goldberg as executive producers.

The Umbrella Academy, Season 2, Friday, July 31, Netflix