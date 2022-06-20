Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of June 20-26.

Westworld easily tops our list this week, returning for its fourth season on June 26 (HBO) after just over two years with the lines between robots and humans continuing to blur. That same night on Showtime, The Chi returns for its fifth season, which will be exploring the many joys and complications of Black love: relationships, children, career, community, and self.

Over on streaming, The Umbrella Academy returns for its third season (June 22 on Netflix), and the Hargreeves will be facing off with the Sparrows and the consequences of their actions in the past. Meanwhile, what better way to gear up for the steamy new version coming to Peacock than to watch Love Island UK, which hits Hulu on June 21?

And for anyone who hasn’t been able to see two recent movies in theaters or is just looking for a rewatch, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, in which Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) faces off with a familiar foe across the multiverse, will be streaming on Disney+ (June 22), and Downton Abbey: A New Era, in which the Crawleys try to uncover the mystery of the dowager countess’ newly inherited villa, is coming to Peacock (June 24).

