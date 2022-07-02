9 Burning Questions for ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 4

Emily Hannemann
Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison Hargreeves, David Castañeda as Diego Hargreeves, Robert Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves in The Umbrella Academy
[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Umbrella Academy Season 3.]

In true Umbrella Academy fashion, the world ended… and then viewers were left with an explosive cliffhanger!

This time, the super-powered siblings are stuck in a land — where everything’s seemingly owned by their father — and stranded without their abilities. Is an apocalypse coming, again? It’s unclear. And that’s far from the only question we have about The Umbrella Academy‘s fourth season… read on for more.

The Umbrella Academy. Colm Feore as Reginald Hargreeves
What’s Up with Hargreeves-Land?

At the end of Season 3, we discover the Hargreeves siblings (and one Sparrow) made it to a new timeline where everything’s all about “Hargreeves.” Seriously, Reginald’s (Colm Feore) name is on the buildings, there are monuments to him, etc. What happened there? Clearly, that was where Reginald wanted them to go, but how did he end up controlling the whole place? And what’s the deal with his wife, who apparently was being protected by Luther the whole time he was on the moon?

Tom Hopper as Luther Hargreeves, Elliot Page as Viktor Hargreeves in The Umbrella Academy
What Happened to Everyone’s Powers?

After a season of the siblings getting better acquainted with their abilities — well, mostly Klaus (Robert Sheehan) and Viktor (Elliot Page) — it now seems like everyone’s powerless. The obvious storyline for Season 4 would be them working to get their powers back, although not everyone probably wants them to return. But why did the timeline jump eliminate them, and how can they wind up being super-people again?

Genesis Rodriguez as Sloane

What Happened to Sloane?

All members of the Umbrella Academy are accounted for at the end of Season 3 — but when it comes to the Sparrows, it’s a different story. Sloane (Genesis Rodriguez) is nowhere to be found once the team crosses over to the new timeline. Obviously, this is a very big deal for Luther (Tom Hopper), since she’s his wife. How did this happen? Did the timeline jump erase everyone who wasn’t part of Hargreeves’ original training program? (Then Luther might understand a bit of Allison’s [Emmy Raver-Lampman] pain, if not her actions.) Or is she stuck somewhere, trying to break free?

The Umbrella Academy. Robert Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves, Justin H. Min as Ben Hargreeves

Are There Two Bens?

The post-credits scene for Season 3 was a real head-scratcher. In it, Ben (Justin H. Min) — or someone who looks just like him — rides on a train to Yeouido Station. There are several possibilities here: this could be a second Ben in the Hargreeves-Land timeline, or it could be the same Sparrow Ben, or it could be a flashback version of Ben that hints at what happened during the mysterious “Jennifer Incident.” We don’t have any answers, but we’re looking forward to finding out!

the umbrella academy season 3, robert sheehan as klaus, tom hopper as luther

How is Luther Alive?

There was no ambiguity about it: Luther died in Season 3. Thanks, Reginald! Klaus was able to conjure him for a brief moment so Luther could save the day and say goodbye to Sloane, but that seemed to be it… and then he wound up in Hargreeves-Land with all of his siblings. Did the same timeline magic that resurrected Luther also strip the siblings of their powers? Did it exchange him for Sloane? And when all’s said and done in Season 4, will Luther have to return to the Void, or has he gotten out of death for free?

The Umbrella Academy. Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison Hargreeves

Where is Allison—And is Her World Real?

As of Season 3’s end, Allison’s probably the happiest of the Hargreeves siblings. She doesn’t have her Umbrella Academy family, but she’d probably argue that what she got is better — she’s in a timeline where she’s married to Ray (Yusuf Gatewood) and still has her daughter, Claire. That shouldn’t be possible, and yet through the magic of timeline disruption, it is. But where is she? Hargreeves-Land? Somewhere else? Or is she stuck in a dream?

The Umbrella Academy. Justin H. Min as Ben Hargreeves

What is the “Jennifer Incident?"

Season 3 was the first we learned of something called the “Jennifer Incident.” Supposedly, it’s how Ben died. That’s about all we know about it for now, plus some sketches of a woman named Jennifer in Ben’s room. What was the deal there? Was Jennifer a love interest of his? Did Ben die trying to save her? Knowing The Umbrella Academy, it’s probably something much weirder than that — like, Jennifer might not even be human — but we’re hoping this gets addressed in Season 4.

Justin H. Min, Cazzie David, Jake Epstein, Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Genesis Rodriguez in The Umbrella Avademy

What Happened to Marcus, and Everyone Else Who Vanished During the Kugelblitz?

It’s totally possible that nothing will come of this in Season 4, but it’s hard not to wonder what actually happened to Marcus (Justin Cornwell) and to Stan (Javon Walton), Lila (Ritu Arya) and Diego’s (David Castenada) not-son. Did they die? Is there a way to get them back, and are any of the siblings even wondering about it at this point? It’s unusual for a show to leave a child’s fate hanging, but maybe the Umbrella Academy’s got bigger fish to fry next season.

Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison Hargreeves, Elliot Page as Viktor Hargreeves, David Castañeda as Diego Hargreeves, Aidan Gallagher as Number Five, Robert Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves
Will the Next Ending Be Conclusive?

If Umbrella Academy is renewed for a fourth season, the Hargreeves-Land cliffhanger will be resolved. But this is a show known for (literally) blowing up its premise at the end of each season with a new oddity or apocalyptic event. We’re already wondering if the lack of a guarantee for Season 5 will mean that Season 4 ends on a calmer, more satisfying note in case it’s not renewed (or if is announced as the last season), or if it’ll blow up the world yet again.

