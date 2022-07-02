9 Burning Questions for ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 4

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Umbrella Academy Season 3.]

In true Umbrella Academy fashion, the world ended… and then viewers were left with an explosive cliffhanger!

This time, the super-powered siblings are stuck in a land — where everything’s seemingly owned by their father — and stranded without their abilities. Is an apocalypse coming, again? It’s unclear. And that’s far from the only question we have about The Umbrella Academy‘s fourth season… read on for more.

