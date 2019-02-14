Netflix's 'The Umbrella Academy' Is a 'Dark Comedy' About a 'Dysfunctional Family' (VIDEO)

Following the death of their adoptive father, a group of estranged young adults who were raised as superheroes reunite to mourn their dad… and stop an impending apocalypse from destroying humanity in Netflix's The Umbrella Academy.

The only problem is, the supersibs — including time jumper Number Five (Aidan Gallagher); Klaus (Robert Sheehan), an addict who can see dead people; Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman), an actress whose lies come true; and Vanya (Ellen Page), whose powers remain a mystery — can’t stand each other.

“It’s not a typical superhero show in the Marvel or DC kind of way,” executive producer Steve Blackman (Fargo) says of the series, which is based on the award-winning graphic novels from singer Gerard Way. “The heart of the show is a dark comedy about this dysfunctional family.”

The only thing tougher than saving the world? Working through all the emotional baggage these guys have been harboring.

The Umbrella Academy, Series Premiere, Friday, Feb. 15, Netflix

