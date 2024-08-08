Steph Curry on the Court and in ‘Mr. Throwback,’ ‘Evil’ Doppelgängers, ‘Umbrella Academy’ Folds, JFK and Sinatra’s Mob Ties

David Moir / Peacock

Mr. Throwback

Series Premiere

Steph Curry is a superstar on the basketball court — currently moonlighting at the Summer Olympics on Team USA — and off, as a philanthropist, entrepreneur and occasional TV producer (ABC’s Holey Moley). Now he can add sitcom star to his resumé. It may not be much of a stretch, but Curry is adept at mocking his own high-profile status as a fictionalized version of himself in a diverting six-part comedy series. (If you’ve been watching the Olympics, you’ve seen the promos.) The star of the series is Happy Endings’ Adam Pally as Danny, a former childhood buddy of Curry’s and one-time basketball prodigy who’s now struggling as a sports memorabilia huckster. He insinuates his way back into Curry’s life, to the chagrin of Kimberly (SNL’s terrific Ego Nwodim), their long-ago third wheel and now Curry’s brand CEO. In a mock-documentary format, Danny’s grasp at a fame-adjacent brass ring is colored by spiraling deception and farcical desperation. The expert supporting cast includes Ayden Mayeri as Danny’s ex-wife and Tracy Letts as his estranged dad, with well-chosen celebrity cameos from the sports and entertainment worlds. All six episodes are available for binge-watching — when you’re taking a break from the Olympics.

Jamie Squire / Getty Images

Summer Olympics

The aforementioned Team USA takes on Serbia in the men’s basketball semifinals (3:30 pm/ET, USA Network and Peacock) with host country France facing Germany (11:30 am/ET, USA Network and Peacock). Other highlights include track and field (1:35 pm/ET, NBC), including Noah Lyles running for gold in the 200m final, with finals in men’s javelin and 110m hurdles and women’s long jump, heptathlon 200m and 400m hurdles. The U.S. women’s volleyball team faces Brazil in the semifinal (10 am/ET, NBC), and U.S. women’s water polo team takes on Australia in another semifinal (1:30 pm/ET, USA Network). All events are livestreamed, with many available for replay, on Peacock. NBC’s “Primetime in Paris” show (8/7c) goes heavy on track and field and men’s springboard diving finals. For a full schedule, go to nbcolympics.com.

Elizabeth Fisher / Paramount+

Evil

With only two more weeks to go before the series finale — and don’t the characters know it (the assessment team has been given a similar deadline before disbanding) — the sensational supernatural thriller gears up for what might be their last harrowing exorcism. “Let’s go out with a bang,” says skeptic Ben (Aasif Mandvi) as they monitor a family man (Nate Corddry) who’s seemingly possessed by a suicidal doppelgänger. (Cue everyone going online to look up their own curious doubles.) The case hits home for Sister Andrea (the great Andrea Martin), who turns to Father David (Mike Colter) to expunge demons from her past. Elsewhere, the courtroom case against Leland Townsend (Michael Emerson) takes an unexpected turn. A thought: Has anyone consider a spinoff for Sister Andrea? I’d follow this scrappy nun anywhere.

Christos Kalohoridis / Netflix

The Umbrella Academy

Season Premiere

It’s raining twists and turns for the action dramedy’s six-episode fourth and final season, which finds the now-grown superhero kids far from all right. Having reset the universe using an inter-dimensional machine, Viktor (Elliot Page), Luther (Tim Hopper) and the rest of the adopted Hargeeves siblings are stuck in a new reality where they are mere mortals trying to make it on their own. But as a new threat takes shape, they’re drawn back together once more. Because the family that saves the world together, stays together … or dies separately. (Synopsis courtesy of Damian Holbrook.)

Kennedy, Sinatra and the Mafia

Streaming Premiere

A two-part documentary reveals a dark side to the Camelot of John F. Kennedy’s presidency. Historians recall the friendship of Kennedy and Frank Sinatra, a 20th-century entertainment titan whose connections to Hollywood and the mob allegedly helped propel the charismatic politician to the White House. Their bond soured when Kennedy’s administration, including his brother and attorney general Bobby, began targeting the Chicago mob and severing ties with their associates. Was any of this linked to Kennedy’s assassination in 1963? As always, it’s a feeding frenzy for conspiracy theorists.

INSIDE THURSDAY TV:

ON THE STREAM: