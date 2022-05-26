Netflix Geeked Week Schedule: ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘The Umbrella Academy’ & More

Netflix has once again set aside a week for you to geek out about your favorite titles on the streaming service, and now, it has released the lineup for the event taking place June 6-10.

As part of Geeked Week, Netflix will be dropping news and trailers, featuring celebrity appearances, and more, as it celebrates its genre series, films, and games. And, given that this is taking place right in the middle of the two parts of Stranger Things Season 4’s release, there’s a day dedicated just to that series.

The event will be hosted across all major platforms, including Netflix’s YouTube, Twitter, TikTok, Twitch, and Facebook channels. Each day, featuring a special theme, will include exclusive teaser and trailer premieres, sneak peeks, surprise announcements, never-before-seen footage, cast interviews, script table reads, and more.

Check out the schedule below.

Monday, June 6 at 9am PT/12pm ET/5pm GMT: Series

The Umbrella Academy, The Sandman, Resident Evil, One Piece, First Kill, Alice in Borderland, All of Us Are Dead, Fate: The Winx Saga, Locke & Key, Manifest, School Tales the Series, Shadow and Bone, Sweet Tooth, The Midnight Club, Vikings: Valhalla, Warrior Nun, 1899

Tuesday, June 7 at 9am PT/12pm ET/5pm GMT: Film

The Gray Man, The School for Good and Evil, Spiderhead, Day Shift, The Sea Beast, Wendell & Wild, Blasted, Killer Book Club, Interceptor, Troll

Wednesday, June 8 at 4pm PT/7pm ET/8am JST: Animation

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, Love, Death & Robots, The Dragon Prince, Arcane, Inside Job, Exception, Farzar, Moonrise

Thursday, June 9 at 9am PT/12pm ET/5pm GMT: Stranger Things

Stranger Things 4 Vol. 1 Unlocked: Official Aftershow, The Hellfire Club: A Stranger Things Dungeons & Dragons Adventure

Friday, June 10 at 10am PT/1pm ET/6pm GMT: Games

The Cuphead Show!, Sonic Prime, Dota: Dragon’s Blood, Tekken: Bloodline, plus 10+ Netflix Games including Lucky Luna, Poinpy, and La Casa de Papel