'black-ish' Spinoff 'grown-ish' Casts Francia Raisa, Singers Chloe x Halle

grown-ish follows the Johnson’s eldest daughter Zoey (Yara Shahidi) as she heads off to college and quickly discovers that not everything goes her way once she leaves the nest.

Freeform's black-ish spinoff grown-ish has cast network regular Francia Raisa, singers Chloe x Halle and Jordan Buhat.

Raisa who previously starred on Freeform's The Secret Life of the American Teenager when it was known as ABC Family, will be appearing as series regular Ana, an outspoken conservative who attends Southern California University alongside black-ish's Zoey Johnson, played by Yara Shahidi, Deadline reported.

Chloe x Halle will be featured in a recurring role as twin sisters Sky and Jazz who run on the school's track team and Jordan Buhat will star as an Indian-American freshman who lacks self-awareness.

Deon Cole, Chris Parnell, Emily Arlook and Trevor Jackson are also set to star.

The series, announced in January, follows Shahidi as she heads off to college after being featured on ABC's black-ish. Kenya Barris, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and Brian Dobbins are executive producing.

Freeform ordered 13 episodes of grown-ish in May and it will premiere on the network in early 2018.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.