‘Black-ish’: Dre & Bow Disagree About Parenting in Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Everything is not alright with Dre (Anthony Anderson) and Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) on the latest episode of ABC‘s black-ish.

In an exclusive sneak peek clip from the installment, “Ashy to Classy,” the Johnson family mom and dad aren’t seeing eye-to-eye when it comes to how they parent their children, particularly their youngest, Devante (August and Berlin Gross).

The February 1 episode revolves around an incident in which Dre overreacts to Devante leaving the house ashy, but when Bow intervenes, it only makes the situation tenser. Whether they’re discussing this aspect of their parenting in the clip, above, remains to be seen, but it’s clear Dre and Bow aren’t going to agree over their parenting approaches.

“What we learned about parenting has evolved since we had Zoey (Yara Shahidi),” Bow tries explaining to Dre. “It is very important for us to stay up on what’s new. Just last week, I heard a podcast where they shared new research saying that the words we use have meaning, including the positive ones,” she adds.

Bow also points out that if kids don’t hear those affirmations regularly “they think they that they have no value if they are not those things.”

“Well, what makes a child valuable?” Dre asks, adding, “because they don’t have no money.”

Bow’s biggest fear seems to be giving their kids a complex, but Dre couldn’t be less concerned as the pair continue their discussion. See the full sneak peek above, and don’t miss how the episode unfolds when black-ish airs on ABC.

black-ish, Season 8, Tuesdays, 9:30/8:30c, ABC