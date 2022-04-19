Farewell to ‘black-ish,’ Kate’s Wedding on ‘This Is Us,’ Return of ‘New Amsterdam,’ ‘Deadliest Catch,’ ‘Mayans’
After eight seasons, the groundbreaking comedy black-ish signs off. In another emotional high point of its final season, This Is Us brings the family together for Kate’s wedding (her second) to Phillip. Hospital drama New Amsterdam returns from hiatus, while cable hits Deadliest Catch and Mayans M.C. begin new seasons.
Black-ish
Expect an emotional sendoff when this groundbreaking Black family sitcom takes a final bow, with Olympian Simone Biles making a celebrity cameo as the Johnsons — especially Dre (Anthony Anderson) — consider making major life changes while reflecting on their unique take on achieving the American dream. Followed by a half-hour ABC News retrospective (9:30/8:30c) in which the cast looks back at how black-ish took on sometimes heavy subject matter involving race in society while leaning into the strength of a loving family. The special includes excerpts from the cast’s final table read and their audition tapes. Among those weighing in: series creator Kenya Barris and episodic director Eva Longoria (Desperate Housewives).
This Is Us
Who doesn’t love to cry at weddings? Tears, of course, flow naturally on this emotional family drama, and while it’s a mostly joyous occasion when Kate (Chrissy Metz) ties the knot with Phillip (Chris Geere), there’s plenty of anxiety and angst among the Pearson clan when it comes to the mental state of Rebecca (Mandy Moore). In a more lighthearted subplot, Kevin’s (Justin Hartley) ex Madison (Caitlin Thompson) and sister-in-law Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) spend much of the ceremony obsessing on who at the wedding party might have caught the handsome Manny actor’s amorous attentions. “It’s like a true-crime whodunit — but with sex,” Beth exults. Levity on this show is always appreciated.
Deadliest Catch
The catch in the enduring reality series’ 18th season: The government shuts down Red King Crab Fishing to replenish numbers, which presents the captains with an existential crisis. For Josh and Casey, it means hunting for a new species of crab in the Bering Sea. For Sig Hansen, it’s an invitation to explore new waters, all the way to Norway.
Mayans M.C.
The fourth season of the Sons of Anarchy spinoff kicks into gear with back-to-back episodes. In the first, the Santo Padre chapter of the Mayans motorcycle club is attacked by chapters from across the country. In the second, the M.C. navigates a shaky new world order.
Mayans M.C. where to stream
New Amsterdam
Back from hiatus now that The Thing About Pam is over, the hospital drama lets its hair down with nemesis Veronica Fuentes (Michelle Forbes) away for the week. Celebrating with karaoke and much alcohol, Max (Ryan Eggold) and his besties greet the following workday with varying degrees of morning-after bleariness. Only gradually do they begin to realize that several among them never showed up for work, prompting a “to be continued” (April 26) cliffhanger.
Inside Tuesday TV:
- FBI (8/7c, CBS): Kicking off an all-new night of FBI franchise crime drama, the mothership finds OA (Zeeko Zaki) facing his greatest fear when the team learns that terrorists may have purchased deadly sarin gas, whose effects the agent has seen up close.
- Finding Your Roots (8/7c, PBS, check local listings at pbs.org): The late style maven André Leon Talley is among the guests learning from whence they came in the Season 8 finale of the popular genealogy series. Also profiled: CNN anchor Erin Burnett and former Blue Bloods star Amy Carlson.
- Shark (8:30/7:30c, ESPN): A 30 for 30 profile of golfing great Greg Norman is framed by his tortured relationship with the iconic Masters Tournament.
- Frontline: The Power of Big Oil (9/8c, PBS, check local listings at pbs.org): A three-part investigative series (continuing April 26 and May 3) takes a sweeping look at how the fossil fuel industry, including such oil giants as ExxonMobil, successfully lobbied to cast doubt and block action on climate-change research as far back as the 1980s.
- Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (10/9c, HBO): The award-winning sports newsmagazine marks its milestone 300th episode with reports including David Scott’s profile of Jake Paul, the social-media prankster turned professional boxer, and an update on Paralympian Oksana Masters, who competed in the 2022 Winter Games in honor of her birth country, war-torn Ukraine.
- White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch (streaming on Netflix): The trendy clothing brand famous for its sexy, youthful image fell out of favor when its exclusionary marketing and discriminatory hiring practices came to light. This investigative special takes a deep dive inside the scandal.