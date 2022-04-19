Farewell to ‘black-ish,’ Kate’s Wedding on ‘This Is Us,’ Return of ‘New Amsterdam,’ ‘Deadliest Catch,’ ‘Mayans’

After eight seasons, the groundbreaking comedy black-ish signs off. In another emotional high point of its final season, This Is Us brings the family together for Kate’s wedding (her second) to Phillip. Hospital drama New Amsterdam returns from hiatus, while cable hits Deadliest Catch and Mayans M.C. begin new seasons.

ABC/Richard Cartwright

Black-ish

Series Finale 9:30/8:30c

Expect an emotional sendoff when this groundbreaking Black family sitcom takes a final bow, with Olympian Simone Biles making a celebrity cameo as the Johnsons — especially Dre (Anthony Anderson) — consider making major life changes while reflecting on their unique take on achieving the American dream. Followed by a half-hour ABC News retrospective (9:30/8:30c) in which the cast looks back at how black-ish took on sometimes heavy subject matter involving race in society while leaning into the strength of a loving family. The special includes excerpts from the cast’s final table read and their audition tapes. Among those weighing in: series creator Kenya Barris and episodic director Eva Longoria (Desperate Housewives).

Ron Batzdorff/NBC

This Is Us

9/8c

Who doesn’t love to cry at weddings? Tears, of course, flow naturally on this emotional family drama, and while it’s a mostly joyous occasion when Kate (Chrissy Metz) ties the knot with Phillip (Chris Geere), there’s plenty of anxiety and angst among the Pearson clan when it comes to the mental state of Rebecca (Mandy Moore). In a more lighthearted subplot, Kevin’s (Justin Hartley) ex Madison (Caitlin Thompson) and sister-in-law Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) spend much of the ceremony obsessing on who at the wedding party might have caught the handsome Manny actor’s amorous attentions. “It’s like a true-crime whodunit — but with sex,” Beth exults. Levity on this show is always appreciated.

Discovery

Deadliest Catch

Season Premiere 8/7c

The catch in the enduring reality series’ 18th season: The government shuts down Red King Crab Fishing to replenish numbers, which presents the captains with an existential crisis. For Josh and Casey, it means hunting for a new species of crab in the Bering Sea. For Sig Hansen, it’s an invitation to explore new waters, all the way to Norway.

Prashant Gupta/FX

Mayans M.C.

Season Premiere 10/9c

The fourth season of the Sons of Anarchy spinoff kicks into gear with back-to-back episodes. In the first, the Santo Padre chapter of the Mayans motorcycle club is attacked by chapters from across the country. In the second, the M.C. navigates a shaky new world order.

Zach Dilgard/NBC

New Amsterdam

10/9c

Back from hiatus now that The Thing About Pam is over, the hospital drama lets its hair down with nemesis Veronica Fuentes (Michelle Forbes) away for the week. Celebrating with karaoke and much alcohol, Max (Ryan Eggold) and his besties greet the following workday with varying degrees of morning-after bleariness. Only gradually do they begin to realize that several among them never showed up for work, prompting a “to be continued” (April 26) cliffhanger.

