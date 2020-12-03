The double episode of The Masked Singer was down from its special Thanksgiving outing but steady with its last Wednesday airing, taking the night in the key demo (1.55 rating among adults 18-49). But it was the 88th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center (steady from last year) that won in viewers (7.15 million) on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, SEAL Team returned for its fourth season down from last year's finale (and tying a series low with a 0.5 rating) while For Life was down from last week.

Here's the breakdown for Wednesday, December 2, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):