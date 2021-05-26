Anthony Anderson Marshals the Troops (and Stars!) for the National Memorial Day Parade

Strike up the bands, folks. Anthony Anderson is back to host the National Memorial Day Parade and this time, the parade route is all over the place. Literally.

After a virtual version last year, the annual event is hitting the streets for real, and for the first time in its 17-year-history, the parade will go truly national, featuring marches and tributes from New York City, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, and cities and towns across the country. It will also showcase a Mardi Gras “revival” with five krewes uniting to unleash a fleet of floats and military units onto the streets of New Orleans following the previous cancellation of the 2021 party.

“We’re excited this year to showcase a truly national parade,” offers Anderson. “And while we commemorate the men and women who bravely sacrificed for our country, we also hope this event will provide a sense of spirit and optimism to those watching as we continue to return as a nation after a difficult year.” The black-ish star and executive producer is set to check in to the various locations around the country from Los Angeles, while where celebrity chef and veteran Robert Irvine will lead the proceedings from the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

The broadcast will pay tribute to our fallen service men and women and their stories of American sacrifice spanning from the Revolution to today with live, onsite historical re-enactors, veterans, and active-duty military personnel. On the bill are celebrity guests including awards-winning actors Kathy Bates, Dennis Quaid, Gary Sinise, Matthew Broderick and Joe Montegna, President George W. Bush, Magic Johnson, Howie Mandel, Crime Scene Kitchen‘s Joel McHale, Bob Saget, ESPN’s Sage Steele, and GMA host Michael Strahan, along with musical performances by Quaid, Lee Brice, Jewel, Jennifer Nettles, the United States Air Force Band, the United States Navy Ceremonial Band, and the U.S. Army Field Band.

In addition to airing on ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, and CW stations nationwide beginning this holiday weekend through July 4th, the parade—presented by the American Veteran’s Center—will also be broadcast to U.S. troops serving around the world and on Navy ships at sea on American Forces Network. For more information, visit NationalMemorialDayParade.com.

The National Memorial Day Parade, Begins May 29–31, Check Local Listings