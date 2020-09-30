'black-ish' Promo Teases Animated Special & More Coming in Season 7 (VIDEO)

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
black-ish animated special abc
ABC/Smiley Guy Studios

The Johnsons are almost back as black-ish prepares to return for its seventh season on ABC, but ahead of the Wednesday, October 21 premiere, the family is coming to screens like never before in a partially animated special.

On Sunday, October 4, two back-to-back episodes will air as an election special, and ABC has revealed a peek at the action in a newly-released Season 7 promo. "Election Special Pt. 1" and "Election Special Pt. 2" will follow the Johnsons as they navigate the upcoming election. Viewers will see Junior's (Marcus Scribner) journey as a first-time voter and Dre (Anthony Anderson) will delve into local politics.

See the Johnsons Get Animated for 'black-ish's Election Special (PHOTOS)See Also

See the Johnsons Get Animated for 'black-ish's Election Special (PHOTOS)

The back-to-back episodes will air ahead of the Season 7 premiere.

While these specials aren't necessarily part of Season 7, the conversation will continue once the show returns on a weekly basis later in the month. Season 7 of black-ish shines a light on current events through the lens of the Johnson family as they address the ongoing global pandemic, systemic racism, social justice, and equality.

black-ish season 7

(Credit: ABC)

Along with the sneak peek at black-ish's animated episode, fans are getting a look at more of the Johnson family's fun including a Jeopardy!-inspired game show, "Democracy in Jeopardy," which could also be a part of the "Election Special" episodes. The animated special will also feature some guest stars including Desus & Mero's Desus Nice and The Kid Mero, as well as politician Stacey Abrams.

Check out the trailer below and don't miss black-ish's "Election Special" episodes and Season 7's premiere this October on ABC.

black-ish, "Election Special" episodes, Sunday, October 4, 10/9c, ABC

black-ish, Season 7 Premiere, Wednesday, October 21, 9:30/8:30c, ABC