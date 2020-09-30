'black-ish' Promo Teases Animated Special & More Coming in Season 7 (VIDEO)

The Johnsons are almost back as black-ish prepares to return for its seventh season on ABC, but ahead of the Wednesday, October 21 premiere, the family is coming to screens like never before in a partially animated special.

On Sunday, October 4, two back-to-back episodes will air as an election special, and ABC has revealed a peek at the action in a newly-released Season 7 promo. "Election Special Pt. 1" and "Election Special Pt. 2" will follow the Johnsons as they navigate the upcoming election. Viewers will see Junior's (Marcus Scribner) journey as a first-time voter and Dre (Anthony Anderson) will delve into local politics.

While these specials aren't necessarily part of Season 7, the conversation will continue once the show returns on a weekly basis later in the month. Season 7 of black-ish shines a light on current events through the lens of the Johnson family as they address the ongoing global pandemic, systemic racism, social justice, and equality.

Along with the sneak peek at black-ish's animated episode, fans are getting a look at more of the Johnson family's fun including a Jeopardy!-inspired game show, "Democracy in Jeopardy," which could also be a part of the "Election Special" episodes. The animated special will also feature some guest stars including Desus & Mero's Desus Nice and The Kid Mero, as well as politician Stacey Abrams.

Check out the trailer below and don't miss black-ish's "Election Special" episodes and Season 7's premiere this October on ABC.

black-ish, "Election Special" episodes, Sunday, October 4, 10/9c, ABC

black-ish, Season 7 Premiere, Wednesday, October 21, 9:30/8:30c, ABC