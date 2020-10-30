ABC Holiday Schedule 2020: New 'Disney Singalong,' 'General Hospital' & 'black-ish' Episodes & More

ABC has unveiled a hefty slate of programming for viewers to look forward to this holiday season.

Ranging from festive episodes of fan favorite series to new spins on beloved formats like The Disney Family Singalong, the network has you covered. Who's ready to belt out some tunes and get super nostalgic this Christmas? We sure are!

The fun begins at the end of November with ABC's latest Singalong, and this one is dubbed The Disney Holiday Singalong. The special will feature yet-to-be-announced musical artists and stars spreading cheer by belting out classic holiday tunes. Special episodes of General Hospital, black-ish, and The Goldbergs are also on the docket alongside the fifth annual Thanksgiving evening special The Wonderful World of Disney: Magic Holiday Celebration.

Fans of country music should be on the lookout for this year's CMA Country Christmas broadcast from Nashville. Plus, a new season of The Great Christmas Light Fight is on the way Carter Oosterhouse and Taniya Nayak returning as judges. The series will see four families face off in each one-hour episode for a chance to win $50,000.

And settle in for special presentations of The Greatest Showman, making its broadcast premiere, as well as Olaf's Frozen Adventure, The Sound of Music, and more.

Scroll down for the full holiday season slate below (*note: times are listed ET/PT).

Thursday, November 26

8:00-8:30 p.m. Olaf's Frozen Adventure

8:30-9:00 p.m. Toy Story That Time Forgot

9:00-11:00 p.m. The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration (NEW)

Friday, November 27

8:00-9:01 p.m. Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

Sunday, November 29

7:00-7:30 p.m. Disney Prep & Landing

7:30-8:00 p.m. Disney Prep & Landing 2: Naughty vs. Nice

Monday, November 30

2:00-3:00 p.m. General Hospital (NEW Holiday-Themed Episode)

8:00-9:00 p.m. The Disney Holiday Singalong (NEW)

9:00-10:00 p.m. CMA Country Christmas (NEW)

Wednesday, December 2

8:00-8:30 p.m. The Goldbergs (NEW Holiday-Themed Episode)

9:30-10:00 p.m. black-ish (NEW Holiday-Themed Episode)

Wednesday, December 9

8:00-10:00 p.m. The Great Christmas Light Fight (Season Premiere)

Wednesday, December 16

8:00-10:00 p.m. The Great Christmas Light Fight

Friday, December 18

8:30-9:01 p.m. Shrek the Halls

Sunday, December 20

7:00-11:00 p.m. The Sound of Music

Wednesday, Decmeber 23

2:00-3:00 p.m. General Hospital (NEW Holiday-Themed Episode)

9:00-11:00 p.m. The Great Christmas Light Fight (Season Finale)

Thursday, December 24

8:00-10:00 p.m. The Greatest Showman (Network Broadcast Premiere)

Friday, December 25

10:00 a.m-12:00 p.m. Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Celebration