Sunday TV Ratings: Eagles Conquer 49ers Giving NFL the Win for NBC

Football ruled once again in primetime broadcast television on Sunday, October 4, with NBC's broadcast of the Philadelphia Eagles besting the San Francisco 49ers 25-20 taking the night in both the 18-49 demo and total viewers. The game, based on overnight ratings (final numbers considering time zone differences will be out later on Monday), grabbed a 3.6 rating and 11.8 million viewers.

Given it aired two episodes following an overrun of the Buffalo Bills vs. Las Vegas Raiders NFL game, in overnight numbers, CBS' 60 Minutes also did well with a 11.2 million viewers for the first hour and 5.8 million in the second hour. Also, the special pro-voting black-ish episodes — one of which was animated — performed strong after the ABC's airing of Game 3 of the NBA finals with a 0.8 rating and 2.4 million viewers.

Here's the breakdown for Sunday, October 4, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):