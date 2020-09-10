ABC Fall 2020 Schedule: 'The Goldbergs,' 'black-ish' & More Comedy Premieres

You won't have to wait that much longer to see your favorite ABC comedies this fall.

On Thursday, the network unveiled premiere dates for its Wednesday night scripted comedies, and three of them — The Goldbergs (with two episodes), The Conners, and black-ish — return on October 21. The lineup will be completed the following week with American Housewife. Premiere dates for ABC's scripted dramas will be announced soon. (The network previously shared dates for its unscripted programming.)

"We couldn't be more excited to spread some much-needed joy with our Wednesday night comedy lineup," Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment, said. "While we had to be incredibly flexible this year, we are so lucky that we're able to continue our long tradition of making Wednesday night comedy a strong staple of our fall broadcast schedule."

As was previously announced, there will be a black-ish event with back-to-back episodes (including one animated) on Sunday, October 4, at 10/9c. In them, the Johnson family will navigate the upcoming election, with Junior (Marcus Scribner) a first-time voter and Dre (Anthony Anderson) exploring local politics. And the Season 7 logline promises it "will continue to tell stories that shine a light on current events through the lens of the Johnson family, addressing the global pandemic, voting, systemic racism, and the movement for social justice and equality."

Check out the premiere dates for Wednesday's comedies below.

Wednesday, October 21

8:00 p.m.: The Goldbergs (Season 8 Premiere with Back-to-Back Episodes)

9:00 p.m.: The Conners (Season 3 Premiere)

9:30 p.m.: black-ish (Season 7 Premiere)

Wednesday, October 28

8:30 p.m.: American Housewife (Season 5 Premiere)