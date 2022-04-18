Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of April 18-24.

It’s been nearly two years, but we’re finally getting new Better Call Saul (two episodes! on April 18), and that’s what has landed the AMC series at the top of our list this week. We can’t wait for the surprises Bob Odenkirk has teased for the sixth season. Also back after a long break (three years) is HBO’s Barry (April 24), which will pick up in the aftermath of Gene (Henry Winkler) finding out his student, Barry (Bill Hader), killed someone — none other than Gene’s lover, Detective Janice Moss (Paula Newsome).

While some shows are returning, black-ish is coming to an end (April 19 on ABC), and something tells us the series finale of the comedy might make us cry. But there is something to smile about on ABC this week: a potential spinoff of The Rookie starring Niecy Nash, whose character is introduced in the first of a two-parter on April 24.

Over on streaming, two thrilling series return for their second seasons: Russian Doll on Netflix (April 20) and The Flight Attendant on HBO Max (April 21). What time-related adventure awaits Nadia (Natasha Lyonne)? Will Cassie (Kaley Cuoco) be able to balance a new mystery — this time as a CIA asset — and her sobriety? Plus, for those who have yet to watch The Batman, you can see Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader since it’s now streaming on HBO Max (April 18).

