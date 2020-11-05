Wednesday TV Ratings: 'Masked Singer' Tops Night, Election Coverage Down
There were a few changes to the primetime lineup on Wednesday, November 4, due to ongoing election coverage, but Fox came out on top with a new episode of The Masked Singer, both among adults 18-49 (1.6 rating) and total viewers (6.3 million) for the night.
Meanwhile, election coverage on the broadcast networks was down from the first night, with NBC beating out ABC and CBS' programming.
Here's the breakdown for Wednesday, November 4, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):
|Time
|Show
|Adults 18-49 Rating
|Total Viewers (millions)
|8 p.m.
|The Goldbergs (ABC)
|0.7
|3.7
|The Amazing Race (CBS)
|0.7
|3.9
|NBC News Decision 2020: Election Special (NBC)
|0.9
|3.9
|The Masked Singer (Fox)
|1.6
|6.3
|Devils (CW)
|0.1
|4666,000
|8:30 p.m.
|American Housewife (ABC)
|0.6
|3.1
|9:00 p.m.
|The Conners (ABC)
|0.7
|3.9
|S.W.A.T. (CBS)
|0.3
|1.7
|NBC News Decision 2020: Election Special (NBC)
|0.9
|3.7
|I Can See Your Voice (Fox)
|1.1
|4.3
|Coroner (CW)
|0.1
|686,000
|9:30 p.m.
|black-ish (ABC)
|0.4
|2.3
|10 p.m.
|ABC News Your Voice/Your Vote (ABC)
|0.5
|2.5
|CBS News 2020: America Decides (CBS)
|0.3
|1.6
|NBC News Decision 2020: Election Special (NBC)
|0.7
|2.6