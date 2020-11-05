Wednesday TV Ratings: 'Masked Singer' Tops Night, Election Coverage Down

There were a few changes to the primetime lineup on Wednesday, November 4, due to ongoing election coverage, but Fox came out on top with a new episode of The Masked Singer, both among adults 18-49 (1.6 rating) and total viewers (6.3 million) for the night.

Meanwhile, election coverage on the broadcast networks was down from the first night, with NBC beating out ABC and CBS' programming.

Here's the breakdown for Wednesday, November 4, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):