‘Black-ish’: Michelle Obama to Guest Star in 8th and Final Season (PHOTO)

Things are getting presidential for black-ish‘s eighth and final season at ABC in 2022 as Michelle Obama joins the Johnson family.

The announcement regarding the former First Lady’s guest-starring role in the forthcoming season was made on the show’s social media pages. “#blackish is going all out for the final season! We are honored to have trailblazer @MichelleObama join us as an upcoming guest star,” the posts read alongside a cast photo with Obama.

While black-ish will return in 2022, but the official premiere date has yet to be unveiled. According to ABC, fans can expect news on the show’s return very soon. The lauded series will continue to tell stories that shine a light on current events through the lens of the Johnson family when black-ish does return.

Among the global pandemic, voting, systemic racism, and the movement for social justice and equality, viewers can anticipate some great and moving moments as the show heads into its last chapter. Michelle Obama joins the show’s stars Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi, Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown, Marsai Martin, Laurence Fishburne, and Jenifer Lewis among others.

The former First Lady and Barack Obama make content for Netflix, including her kids’ show Waffles + Mochi. Michelle previously guest-starred on other TV shows such as Parks and Recreation and Billy on the Street.

Stay tuned for more details on Michelle Obama’s appearance as the final season of black-ish nears at ABC.

Black-ish, Season 8 Premiere, TBA, ABC