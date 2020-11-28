Ratings Watch: How Are Your Favorite Shows Doing So Far in 2020?

Meredith Jacobs
8 Comments



The fall 2020 season got off to a late start this year — some shows aren’t even premiering until 2021 — but many are now back, and have aired at least a couple of episodes.

We take a look at where these shows stand to see which are still must-see TV, and which have lost a bit of their luster. Are people still tuning in to the love “journey” that is The Bachelorette? Are singing competitions such as The Voice and The Masked Singer, and the ballroom of Dancing With the Stars still must-sees? Is NCIS still the No. 1 series?

Below are the returning shows’ average ratings for the key demo (adults 18-49) and total viewers through Tuesday, November 24, along with the numbers for the shows’ last season finales.

NCIS New Orleans Pride Los Angeles Callen Sam
Sam Lothridge/CBS; Ron Jaffe/CBS

Sundays

8:00 p.m.:

NCIS: Los Angeles (premiere 11/8): 0.7 rating, 6.0 million viewers (last season finale: 0.5 rating, 5.3 million viewers)

9:00 p.m.:

NCIS: New Orleans (premiere 11/8): 0.5 rating, 4.8 million viewers (last season finale: 0.6 rating, 6.2 million viewers)

Tyra Banks Dancing With the Stars Simone Missick All Rise Lola
ABC/Laretta Houston; Erik Voake / CBS

Mondays

8:00 p.m.:

The Neighborhood (premiere 10/16): 0.8 rating, 5.65 million viewers (last season finale: 0.9 rating, 6.7 million viewers)

The Voice (premiere 10/19): 1.0 rating, 7.5 million viewers (last season finale: 1.0 rating, 7.6 million viewers)

Dancing With the Stars (premiere 9/14): 0.9 rating, 6.2 million viewers (last season finale: 1.1 rating, 7.8 million viewers)
**One episode aired on a Tuesday

8:30 p.m.:

Bob ♥ Abishola (premiere 11/16): 0.65 rating, 5.1 million viewers (last season finale: 0.8 rating, 6.8 million viewers)

9:00 p.m.:

All Rise (premiere 11/16): 0.5 rating, 4.15 million viewers (last season finale: 0.6 rating, 5.1 million viewers)

10 p.m.:

Bull (premiere 11/16): 0.45 rating, 4.6 million viewers (last season finale: 0.6 rating, 6.9 million viewers)

The Good Doctor (premiere 11/2): 0.6 rating, 4.6 million viewers (last season finale: 1.1 rating, 7.7 million viewers)

Bachelorette Clare Crawley Tayshia Adams NCIS Gibbs
ABC/Maarten de Boer; ABC/Kwaku Alston; Sonja Flemming/CBS

Tuesdays

8:00 p.m.:

NCIS (premiere 11/17): 0.9 rating, 10.3 million viewers (last season finale: 1.3 rating, 13.5 million viewers)

The Voice (premiere 10/20): 1.1 rating, 7.5 million viewers (last season finale: 0.9 rating, 7.5 million viewers)

The Bachelorette (premiere 10/13): 1.4 rating, 4.9 million viewers (last season finale: 2.1 rating, 7.5 million viewers)
**One episode aired on a Thursday

9:00 p.m.:

FBI (premiere 11/17): 0.9 rating, 8.3 million viewers (last season finale: 1.2 rating, 10.8 million viewers)

This Is Us (premiere 10/27): 1.3 rating, 6.9 million viewers (last season finale: 1.7 rating, 8.0 million viewers)

10:00 p.m.:

FBI: Most Wanted (premiere 11/17): 0.65 rating, 5.55 million viewers (last season finale: 0.6 rating, 6.6 million viewers)

The Masked Singer Sun Season 4 Chicago Fire Stella Kidd
Michael Becker/FOX; Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC

Wednesdays

8:00 p.m.:

The Amazing Race (premiere 10/14): 0.7 rating, 3.7 million viewers (last season finale: 0.7 rating, 3.8 million viewers)

Chicago Med (premiere 11/11): 1.1 rating, 7.85 million viewers (last season finale: 1.1 rating, 9.3 million viewers)

The Masked Singer (premiere 9/23): 1.7 rating, 6.3 million viewers (last season finale: 2.3 rating, 9.0 million viewers)

The Goldbergs (premiere 10/21): 0.75 rating, 3.8 million viewers (last season finale: 0.8 rating, 4.1 million viewers)

8:30 p.m.:

American Housewife (premiere 10/28): 0.6 rating, 3.2 million viewers (last season finale: 0.6 rating, 3.0 million viewers)

9:00 p.m.:

Chicago Fire (premiere 11/11): 1.0 rating, 7.5 million viewers (last season finale: 1.2 rating, 9.5 million viewers)

The Conners (premiere 10/21): 0.75 rating, 4.3 million viewers (last season finale: 0.9 rating, 6.0 million viewers)
**Aired Tuesdays last season

9:30 p.m.:

black-ish (premiere 10/21): 0.5 rating, 2.7 million viewers (last season finale: 0.4 rating, 2.5 million viewers)
**Aired Tuesdays last season

10:00 p.m.:

S.W.A.T. (premiere 11/11): 0.35 rating, 2.4 million viewers (last season finale: 0.6 rating, 4.8 million viewers)

Chicago P.D. (premiere 11/11): 0.9 rating, 6.4 million viewers (last season finale: 1.1 rating, 7.8 million viewers)

For Life (premiere 11/18): 0.4 rating, 2.0 million viewers (last season finale: 0.5 rating, 2.8 million viewers)
**Aired Tuesdays last season

Law & Order SVU Olivia Benson Meredith Grey's Anatomy
Virginia Sherwood/NBC; ABC

Thursdays

8:00 p.m.:

Young Sheldon (premiere 11/5): 0.8 rating, 7.2 million viewers (last season finale: 1.1 rating, 10.1 million viewers)

Superstore (premiere 10/29): 0.5 rating, 2.4 million viewers (last season finale: 0.7 rating, 3.0 million viewers)

Station 19 (premiere 11/12): 1.1 rating, 6.2 million viewers (last season finale: 0.9 rating, 5.9 million viewers)

9:00 p.m.:

Mom (premiere 11/5): 0.6 rating, 5.0 million viewers (last season finale: 0.8 rating, 7.1 million viewers)

Law & Order: SVU (premiere 11/12): 0.55 rating, 2.95 million viewers (last season finale: 0.7 rating, 3.7 million viewers)

Grey’s Anatomy (premiere 11/12): 1.3 rating, 5.95 million viewers (last season finale: 1.4 rating, 7.3 million viewers)

9:30 p.m.:

The Unicorn (premiere 11/12): 0.45 rating, 4.0 million viewers (last season finale: 0.7 rating, 5.8 million viewers)

10:00 p.m.:

A Million Little Things (premiere 11/19): 0.7 rating, 4.0 million viewers (last season finale: 0.7 rating, 4.3 million viewers)

James Spader as Red Reddington on The Blacklist
Will Hart/NBC

Fridays

8:00 p.m.:

The Blacklist (premiere 11/13): 0.4 rating, 3.6 million viewers (last season finale: 0.5 rating, 4.1 million viewers)

