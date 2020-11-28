Ratings Watch: How Are Your Favorite Shows Doing So Far in 2020?

The fall 2020 season got off to a late start this year — some shows aren’t even premiering until 2021 — but many are now back, and have aired at least a couple of episodes.

We take a look at where these shows stand to see which are still must-see TV, and which have lost a bit of their luster. Are people still tuning in to the love “journey” that is The Bachelorette? Are singing competitions such as The Voice and The Masked Singer, and the ballroom of Dancing With the Stars still must-sees? Is NCIS still the No. 1 series?

Below are the returning shows’ average ratings for the key demo (adults 18-49) and total viewers through Tuesday, November 24, along with the numbers for the shows’ last season finales.