ABC 2021 Schedule: 'The Rookie' Premiere, 'Grey's' Return & More Dates

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Nathan Fillion The Rookie Nolan Ellen Pompeo Grey's Anatomy Meredith
ABC/Andrew Eccles; ABC

It's time to look ahead to next year, and that means the returns of some of your favorite shows.

ABC released on Thursday, November 19, a 2021 schedule for scripted premieres, both returns and debuts. The Rookie begins it all on Sunday, January 3, and then on Wednesday, January 13, Call Your Mother, the new comedy starring Kyra Sedgwick, premieres (black-ish moves to a new night).

As for the shows currently airing but going on holiday breaks, The Good Doctor returns Monday, January 11, while ABC's Thursday night lineup (Station 19Grey's Anatomy, and A Million Little Things) will be back a bit later, on March 4.

Check out ABC's midseason dates for its scripted shows below.

Sunday, January 3

10:00 p.m.: The Rookie (Season Premiere)

8 Shows Not Returning Until 2021 That Ended With Major CliffhangersSee Also

8 Shows Not Returning Until 2021 That Ended With Major Cliffhangers

From a murderous ending to disappearances, we're eager to find out what's next on 'Prodigal Son,' 'The Flash,' and more.

Monday, January 11

10:00 p.m.: The Good Doctor

Wednesday, January 13

8:00 p.m.: The Goldbergs

8:30 p.m.: American Housewife

9:00 p.m.: The Conners

9:30 p.m.: Call Your Mother (Series Premiere)

mixed-ish cast gallery photo

mixed-ish (ABC/Brian Bowen Smith)

Wednesday, January 20

10:00 p.m.: For Life

Tuesday, January 26

9:00 p.m.: black-ish (New Day and Time)

9:30 p.m.: mixed-ish (Season Premiere)

10:00 p.m.: Big Sky

13 Surprising 'Grey's Anatomy' Hookups & Close Calls (VIDEO)See Also

13 Surprising 'Grey's Anatomy' Hookups & Close Calls (VIDEO)

Remember when Jackson kissed Cristina? Or when Alex and April met in an on-call room?

Thursday, March 4

8:00 p.m.: Station 19

9:00 p.m.: Grey's Anatomy

10:00 p.m.: A Million Little Things