ABC 2021 Schedule: 'The Rookie' Premiere, 'Grey's' Return & More Dates

It's time to look ahead to next year, and that means the returns of some of your favorite shows.

ABC released on Thursday, November 19, a 2021 schedule for scripted premieres, both returns and debuts. The Rookie begins it all on Sunday, January 3, and then on Wednesday, January 13, Call Your Mother, the new comedy starring Kyra Sedgwick, premieres (black-ish moves to a new night).

As for the shows currently airing but going on holiday breaks, The Good Doctor returns Monday, January 11, while ABC's Thursday night lineup (Station 19, Grey's Anatomy, and A Million Little Things) will be back a bit later, on March 4.

Check out ABC's midseason dates for its scripted shows below.

Sunday, January 3

10:00 p.m.: The Rookie (Season Premiere)

Monday, January 11

10:00 p.m.: The Good Doctor

Wednesday, January 13

8:00 p.m.: The Goldbergs

8:30 p.m.: American Housewife

9:00 p.m.: The Conners

9:30 p.m.: Call Your Mother (Series Premiere)

Wednesday, January 20

10:00 p.m.: For Life

Tuesday, January 26

9:00 p.m.: black-ish (New Day and Time)

9:30 p.m.: mixed-ish (Season Premiere)

10:00 p.m.: Big Sky

Thursday, March 4

8:00 p.m.: Station 19

9:00 p.m.: Grey's Anatomy

10:00 p.m.: A Million Little Things