'Black-ish' Spinoff With Laurence Fishburne & Jenifer Lewis in the Works

Kenya Barris' comedy universe may be growing again. Another black-ish spinoff is reportedly in the works at ABC.

The Johnson Family story would continue with old-ish, starring Laurence Fisburne and Jenifer Lewis in their roles as Earl "Pops" Johnson and Ruby Johnson.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the proposed plot centers on Dre's (Anthony Anderson) parents giving love a second chance. Moving into a gentrifying L.A. neighborhood, they'll encounter new and old faces from the community as they attempt to make their marriage work once more.

Barris is poised to pen the script, and serve as executive produce alongside Fishburne, who has recurred on black-ish since the show's debut in 2014. Lewis has been a series regular since Season 2. She'll serve as a producer on the spinoff.

If the show is ordered to series, old-ish would join the original comedy black-ish; Freeform's spinoff grown-ish, which follows Zoey Johnson's (Yara Shahidi) college experience; and ABC's prequel mixed-ish, which depicts Bow's (Tracee Ellis Ross) childhood growing up in the '80s.