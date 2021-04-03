7 Eggs-cellent Easter-Themed Episodes to Watch This Holiday

Spring dresses, Sunday Masses, and bunny-shaped chocolate-induced sugar highs are just some of the things that make the Easter season oh-so-special.

In the spirit of the holiday, we decided to go on a little Easter egg hunt of our own: finding the best Easter-themed episodes from your favorite TV shows to get you eggs-cited for the day.

From jellybean flavored schnapps to egg dyeing, the characters on these shows know how to celebrate Easter the right way.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: “Valloweaster” (Season 7, Episode 11)

With three holidays wrapped up into one, this episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine truly gives us a reason to celebrate. The crew’s annual Halloween heist expands to include Valentine’s Day and finally, Easter. It ends with a master plan involving an army of Easter bunnies. We’re all for a celebration of the holiday that doesn’t include looking at the scale after Sunday dinner! Available to stream on Hulu and Peacock

Bob’s Burgers: “Eggs for Days” (Season 7, Episode 16)

Every year, the Belcher family celebrates the holiday with a competitive Easter egg hunt. But in typical Belcher fashion, the day’s activities don’t exactly go according to plan. After a littleee too much semi-illegal jellybean flavored schnapps, Linda (John Roberts) and Bob Belcher (H. Jon Benjamin) forget where they hid the eggs. The kids find all of the eggs — or so they think, until the next day when they wake up to an awful smell. Yikes. We’re sure that didn’t help their hangovers! Available to stream on Hulu

Charlie Brown: “It’s The Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown” (1974)

What is a holiday without a Charlie Brown special? Well, we don’t want to find out. In this eggstra special episode, Peppermint Patty tries to teach Marcie how to decorate eggs. With some trial and error, Marcie discovers that in order to prepare the eggs, they need to be boiled, rather than waffle-pressed or toasted. We get it Marcie, cooking is hard! Plus, the children get a special surprise when Snoopy saves the day and delivers eggs as the “Easter Beagle.” Available to stream on Apple TV+

Everybody Hates Chris: “Everybody Hates Easter” (Season 3, Episode 14)

Easter is Chris’ (Tyler James Williams) favorite holiday. And what would make it even more special? Escorting Tasha (Paige Hurd) to the Easter pageant. Chris’ usual bad luck is reversed when Tasha breaks up with her boyfriend. How long this good luck will last? Well, that’s another story. Available to stream on Peacock and Hulu

Family Guy: “Family Goy” (Season 2, Episode 9)

When Lois (Alex Borstein) finds out that her mother is Jewish, she decides that she wants to embrace her newly discovered heritage. But Irish Catholic Peter Griffin (Seth MacFarlane) has different plans. He goes on to explain that in the Griffin household, they “believe in the Easter Bunny” because he “died for their sins in a helicopter crash.” Hmmm, close Peter, really close. Available to stream on Apple TV and Hulu

Superstore: “California (Part 1)” (Season 5, Episode 21)

Not only is this an Easter-themed episode, it is also the season finale (due to the pandemic, the season was cut short). Thus, leaving Superstore fans on a cliffhanger. And the saddest part? Brett (Jon Miyahara) was chosen to be the Easter Bunny over Glenn (Mark McKinney), because corporate said “anyone who asked more than three times can’t because of pedophile stuff.” On second thought…maybe that’s for the best. Available to stream on Peacock and Hulu

Black-ish: “North Star” (Season 4, Episode 17)

Ahhhh, the holidays. Where families come together, get along, and spend a joyous day together, right? Wrong. Dre (Anthony Anderson) isn’t necessarily a fan of Bow’s (Tracee Ellis Ross) family, but doesn’t carrot all what he thinks. Every year, Dre and Bow split up holidays between their families. But this Easter, there is a mix up and both sides of the family show up. Oops! Available to stream on Hulu