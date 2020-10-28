Tuesday TV Ratings: How Did 'This Is Us' Do Against World Series Game 6?

The Los Angeles Dodgers closed out the World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays and topped primetime in every time slot in both the key adults 18-49 rating and total viewers on Tuesday, October 27.

As for the rest of the night, This Is Us beat out the other offerings in both time slots (1.4 rating, 7.4 million viewers at 9/8c, and 1.3, 6.7 million at 10/9c) but was down from last year's premiere. Meanwhile, The Bachelorette and The Voice remained steady.

Here's the breakdown for Tuesday, October 27, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):