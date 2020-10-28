Tuesday TV Ratings: How Did 'This Is Us' Do Against World Series Game 6?
The Los Angeles Dodgers closed out the World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays and topped primetime in every time slot in both the key adults 18-49 rating and total viewers on Tuesday, October 27.
As for the rest of the night, This Is Us beat out the other offerings in both time slots (1.4 rating, 7.4 million viewers at 9/8c, and 1.3, 6.7 million at 10/9c) but was down from last year's premiere. Meanwhile, The Bachelorette and The Voice remained steady.
Here's the breakdown for Tuesday, October 27, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):
|Time
|Show
|Adults 18-49 Rating
|Total Viewers (millions)
|8 p.m.
|The Bachelorette (ABC)
|1.2
|4.4
|The Price Is Right at Night (CBS)
|0.7
|4.9
|The Voice (NBC)
|1.0
|7.4
|MLB World Series Game 6 (Fox)
|3.1
|11.8
|Swamp Thing (CW)
|0.2
|916,000
|9:00 p.m.
|The Bachelorette (ABC)
|1.3
|4.3
|Let's Make a Deal Primetime (CBS)
|0.6
|4.0
|This Is Us (NBC)
|1.4
|7.4
|MLB World Series Game 6 (Fox)
|2.6
|9.8
|Tell Me a Story (CW)
|0.1
|482,000
|10 p.m.
|The Conners (ABC)
|0.5
|1.8
|The FBI: Declassified (CBS)
|0.3
|2.5
|This Is Us (NBC)
|1.3
|6.7
|MLB World Series Game 6 (Fox)
|2.4
|9.2
|10:30 p.m.
|black-ish (ABC)
|0.3
|1.2