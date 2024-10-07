10 Best Halloween-Themed Sitcom Episodes, Ranked

Did you feel that breeze? The sound of leaves crunching beneath your feet? Take out the sweaters and spice your coffee with pumpkin because October is here, which means Halloween is coming. One of the best ways to get into the mood is to watch something that will give you all the thrills, chills, and laughs.

Nothing beats seeing your favorite characters dressed in costumes and getting into spooky situations. Sitcoms use the holiday to their full creative advantage to be as ridiculous as they can be. Over the years, the theme has allowed some of the most hilarious sitcom episodes to exist. Community portrays the study group fighting for their lives in a zombie outbreak caused by radioactive taco meat. Abbott Elementary makes the teachers deal with sneaky, sugar-craving students. Will gets the family cursed by a medium in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. And the gang in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia uses the holiday to act raunchier than ever.

Everyone’s entitled to a good scare just as much as good laughter. That’s why we’re looking at ten of the most hilarious Halloween-themed sitcom episodes and ranking them from funny to funniest.