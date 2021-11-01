ABC 2021-2022 Midseason Schedule: ‘The Bachelor,’ ‘black-ish’ & More Premiere Dates

This winter, ABC will feature another search for love on The Bachelor, the farewell to a long-running, beloved comedy, and a couple new series.

The network has announced the first wave of its 2021-2022 midseason premiere dates, and it all kicks off on Thursday, December 7, with an early premiere of the Quinta Brunson workplace comedy Abbott Elementary. It will then make its debut in its regular time period on Tuesday, January 4, with black-ish‘s return for its final season.

The Bachelor — with the new lead yet to be confirmed — returns on Monday, January 3, and quiz show The Chase is back on Wednesday, January 5. Also premiering in January is the new drama Promised Land, following two Latinx families vying for wealth and power, on the 24th.

Check out the premiere dates for new and returning shows coming this midseason to ABC below. Then scroll down for sneak peeks.

Tuesday, December 7

9:30 p.m.: Abbott Elementary (early series premiere)

Monday, January 3

8:00 p.m.: The Bachelor

Tuesday, January 4

9:00 p.m.: Abbott Elementary (regular time period premiere)

9:30 p.m.: black-ish

10:00 p.m.: Queens

Wednesday, January 5

8:00 p.m.: The Goldbergs

8:30 p.m.: The Wonder Years

9:00 p.m.: The Conners

9:31 p.m.: Home Economics

10:00 p.m.: The Chase

Thursday, January 6

8:00 p.m.: Women of the Movement (series premiere)

Monday, January 24

10:01 p.m.: Promised Land (series premiere)