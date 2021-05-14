‘Black-ish’ Renewed for 8th and Final Season at ABC

ABC’s groundbreaking comedy Black-ish is preparing to take its last bow as the network renewed the series for an eighth and final season.

Currently, in its seventh season, Black-ish first debuted in 2014 and has been making a profound impact ever since. In a statement to fans via Instagram, creator Kenya Barris said of the news, “To ALL the people in the world I love, honor, respect, and care for it is both exciting and bittersweet to share that black-ish been RENEWED by ABC for its EIGHTH… and FINAL SEASON.”

“In this day and age it is rare to get to decide when your show should come to an end, and we are grateful along with ABC to be able to make this final season exactly what we’d hoped for – and to do it with the entire and AMAZINGLY STELLAR cast coming back to close this chapter out with us the right way!”

Through the lens of the Johnson family, Black-ish has shined a light on current events including the global pandemic, voting, systemic racism, and the movement for social justice and equality. The series stems from one man’s desire to establish a sense of cultural identity.

Executive produced by Barris, Courtney Lilly, Laura Gutin Peterson, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins, and Michael Petok, Black-ish has spawned two spinoffs during its run with ABC’s mixed-ish and Freeform’s grown-ish. The series stars Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi, Marcus Scribner, Marsai Martin, Miles Brown, Jenifer Lewis, and Laurence Fishburne among others.

Season 7 concludes May 18 with a special installment featuring Boyz II Men. Stay tuned for additional details on the show’s final season.

Black-ish, Season 7 Finale, Tuesday, May 18, 9/8c, ABC